Raye Opens Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade With 'Joy'
Raye opened the postponed 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade broadcast on Saturday with a performance of 'Joy.'
tour. The South London singer earned a whopping 11 Grammy nominations this season including Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Non-Classical, Record of the year for her album’s lead single and viral sensation “Where is my Husband!
” a recording of her October 2026 shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
“This film may contain 117 musicians, my beautiful sisters & grandparents, belted notes, large orchestral climaxes, dramatic endings, musical medicine and fields of golden & green on our musical quest to HOPE,” Raye said in a statement announcing the film. “I hope you can feel our passion and utter heart through the big screen speakers.
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