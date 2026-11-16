Raye Leads Grammy Nominations 2027 With 11 Nods

Raye tops the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, highlighting female dominance. Details on Album of Year, key contenders, and broadcast info.

Raye leads the pack of Grammy Nominations 2027 with an impressive total of 11 nominations announced Monday morning. The 69th annual awards ceremony recognizes outstanding achievements in music across multiple genres and categories.

Female Artists Dominate Major Categories

Raye's 11 nominations are followed closely by Rosalía, who received nine nods for her work. This significant count underscores a dramatic shift in gender representation within the music industry awards landscape this year.

Also read 2027 Grammy nominations list: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo lead nominees

In the highly coveted Album of the Year category, the eight nominees consist of seven women and only one man, Bruno Mars. Song of the Year mirrors this seven-to-one split, featuring predominantly female artists.

Record of the Year also favors female artists, with six of the eight nominations going to women. One of the remaining two spots is held by Tame Impala featuring Jennie, a male group with a female featured artist.

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Album of the Year Contenders and Records

The Album of the Year category features Raye's "This Music May Contain Hope" and Rosalía's deluxe edition of "Lux." They compete against Phoebe Bridgers' "Lost Weekend," Daniel Caeser Dean's "The Art of Loving," Ella Langley's "Dandelion," Bruno Mars' "The Romantic," Olivia Rodrigo's "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," and Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl."

Taylor Swift tied the record for the most consecutive albums nominated for Record of the Year with five entries. Only Kendrick Lamar has matched this feat of having that many new albums compete for the top prize.

Swift secured five nominations this year, including spots in the top three categories. She submitted different songs for Record and Song of the Year, earning nominations for both with "The Fate of Ophelia" and the Disney song "I Knew It, I Knew You."

Other Top Artists and Strategic Nominations

Bruno Mars also utilized a similar strategy, submitting different tracks for different categories. His album hit "I Just Might" received a Record of the Year nomination, while "Risk It All" was nominated for Song of the Year.

Most top artists submitted the same tune for both Record and Song of the Year categories. This includes Daniel Caeser Dean's "Man I Need," Ella Langley's record-breaking "Choosin' Texas," Raye's "Where Is My Husband!," Olivia Rodrigo's "The Cure," and Rosalía's "Berghain."

Only two artists managed to secure a nod in one category but not the other. Tame Impala and Jennie's "Dracula" is nominated for Record but not Song, while Ariana Grande's "Hate That I Made You Love Me" is up for Song but not Record.

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Best New Artist and Genre Representation

The eight nominees for Best New Artist include Ella Langley, who has a rare chance to sweep all four top general categories. The other nominees are Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, and Don Toliver.

Hip-hop had a less prominent year in the general categories, with Don Toliver's Best New Artist nomination being the only representation for the genre in any of the top four fields.

Other artists fared less well than predicted. Harry Styles was completely shut out of the nominations, while Noah Kahan received only one nomination despite critical praise and strong album sales.

69th Annual Grammy Awards Broadcast Details

The 69th annual Grammys will air on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. The ceremony will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu for wider accessibility.

The live event will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. This venue has previously hosted major music awards and concerts in the city.