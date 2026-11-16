Raye Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations With Record-Breaking 11 Nods

Raye tops the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, tying a historic record. The Recording Academy reveals full lists for the Feb 7 ceremony.

Raye leads the 2027 Grammy Award nominations with a record-shattering 11 nods, the Recording Academy announced Monday. This achievement ties the single-year nomination record for female artists, previously held by Beyoncé at the 2025 ceremony. The English singer-songwriter also secures her first-ever nominations in the four major general field categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical.

Raye Breaks Historical Nomination Records

Raye's 2027 Grammy nominations bring her career total to fifteen, though she has not yet won a competitive Grammy despite previously receiving the noncompetitive Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change award. Her breakthrough album, This Music May Contain Hope, has generated unprecedented industry recognition. By tying Beyoncé's 2025 record, Raye joins an elite tier of artists who have received the highest volume of nominations in a single year.

Also read 2027 Grammy nominations list: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo lead nominees

Beyoncé continues her dominance in Grammy history, receiving her one-hundredth overall nomination. She earned the milestone nod for Morning Dew (Donk) in the R&B Solo Performance category. This achievement solidifies her status as the most-nominated artist in the history of the awards.

Rosalía and New Artist Contenders Rise

Spanish singer Rosalía follows Raye with nine nominations, fresh off winning Album of the Year at the twenty-seventh annual Latin Grammy Awards for her album Lux. She is a first-time nominee across all categories, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, as well as Pop Solo Performance and Latin Song.

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The field for Album of the Year features a diverse array of critically acclaimed works. Raye shares the category with Rosalía, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars, Olivia Dean, and Taylor Swift. Swift's The Life of a Showgirl marks her fifth consecutive studio album nominated for Album of the Year, a feat matched only by Kendrick Lamar.

Top Categories Feature Strong Female Representation

Women dominate the major categories this cycle. The Record of the Year list includes tracks by Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars, Raye, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía, Taylor Swift, and Tame Impala featuring Jennie. Jennie, a member of the group Blackpink, becomes the second K-pop artist nominated in this category after Rosé's 2026 nod.

Song of the Year mirrors Record of the Year with slight variations. It features the same core list but adds Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Bruno Mars. Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ella Langley are tied with seven nominations each. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas, and 2026 Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean each hold six nominations.

Voting Process and Ceremony Details

The eligibility period for the 2027 Grammys covered recordings commercially released in the United States between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026. The final voting round to determine winners will occur between December 10 and January 7. The Recording Academy emphasized the diversity of genres and backgrounds represented in this year's field.

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Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, stated that it is a privilege to recognize creators from first-time nominees to career milestones. The 2027 Grammy Awards will air on February 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.