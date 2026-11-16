Raye Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations with Eleven Nods as Beyoncé Hits Century Mark

Raye tops the 2027 Grammy nominations with eleven nods, tying a historic record, while Beyoncé achieves her 100th nomination. Rosalía follows with nine, and Olivia Rodrigo, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, and Phoebe Bridgers each receive seven nominations in a highly competitive field.

The Recording Academy has officially unveiled the nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, marking a historic moment for the music industry with unprecedented levels of recognition for female artists and a diverse array of global talent.

The English singer-songwriter Raye emerges as the dominant force in this year's race, securing a staggering eleven nominations for the upcoming ceremony scheduled for February. This remarkable tally places her on par with the legendary Beyoncé, who holds the record for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist, a feat Beyoncé previously set at the 2025 Grammys.

Also read 2027 Grammy nominations list: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo lead nominees

Raye Earns Record-Breaking Eleven Nominations

Raye's nominations span the prestigious general field categories, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed project This Music May Contain Hope. Additionally, she is recognized for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, across various pop categories, and for her music video. Despite her numerous accolades, Raye has yet to win a Grammy, although she was previously honored with the noncompetitive Harry Belafonte Award for Best Song for Social Change.

In a stunning display of enduring excellence, Beyoncé herself continues to rewrite history. She achieved her one hundredth Grammy nomination with her track Morning Dew from the Donk album, earning a nod in the R&B Solo Performance category. This milestone solidifies her status as the most-nominated artist in the Grammy Awards' long history, a testament to her sustained impact and versatility over decades of chart-topping success.

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Following Raye in the race is the Spanish sensation Rosalía, who enters the nominations with nine awards. Fresh off a major victory at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards where she won Album of the Year for her avant-garde album Lux, Rosalía is now a first-time nominee across all her Grammy categories.

Rosalía Expands Reach With Diverse Category Nods

Her nods include Record, Song, and Album of the Year, as well as categories for Pop Solo Performance, Alternative Music Performance, Alternative Music Album, Latin Song, Global Music Performance, and a Music Video nomination. This represents a significant expansion of her reach within the mainstream American music industry, showcasing her ability to blend Latin influences with global alternative sounds.

Other prominent artists tied with seven nominations each include Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and rising country star Ella Langley, who is making her debut as a nominee. The presence of these diverse voices underscores the evolving landscape of popular music, where country, pop, alternative, and Latin genres are increasingly intersecting and gaining mutual recognition.

Fierce Competition Defines 2027 Grammy Race

The competition is fierce, with each artist bringing a unique sonic identity and cultural perspective to the table, ensuring that the 2027 Grammys will be a highly contested and celebratory event for fans and industry professionals alike.