Raye Leads 2027 Grammys with 11 Nominations, Ties Beyonce Record

English singer Raye tops the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, tying Beyonce for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist. Rosalia and Miranda Lambert follow closely with nine and seven nominations respectively at the February ceremony.

Raye leads the 2027 Grammy Award nominations with a historic eleven nominations, the Recording Academy announced on Monday. The English singer-songwriter's total ties Beyonce for the most nominations in a single year achieved by a female artist, a record previously set at the 2025 Grammys. This milestone places Raye at the forefront of the industry ahead of the ceremony scheduled for February.

The eleven nominations for Raye span the major competitive fields of record, song, and album of the year for the first time in her career. She also receives a nomination for songwriter of the year non-classical, several pop categories, and a music video award. Her critically acclaimed album This Music May Contain Hope anchors her dominance in this year's nominations.

Also read Raye Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations With 11 Nods, Tying Beyoncé Record

Beyonce continues her reign as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with her one-hundredth total nomination. She scored this achievement with her entry Morning Dew (Donk) in the R&B solo performance category. Raye carries fifteen total Grammy nominations across her career, though she has not yet won a competitive award. She previously received the noncompetitive Harry Belafonte best song for social change award from the Recording Academy.

Spanish singer Rosalia follows Raye with nine nominations after winning album of the year at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday. Her avant-garde album Lux earned nods in record, song, and album of the year. Rosalia is also nominated for pop solo performance, alternative music performance, and alternative music album.

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Additional nominations for Rosalia include Latin song, global music performance, and a category for music video. She is a first-time nominee in all of her current categories, marking a significant expansion of her reach in the US market. The competitive field features a diverse lineup of international and new talent across all major genres.

Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and first-time nominee Ella Langley are tied for the next spot with seven nominations each. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas, and 2026 Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean each received six nominations. The eligibility period for these awards covered recordings commercially released in the US between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026.

The Album of the Year category features a highly competitive field. Alongside Raye and Rosalia, the nominees include Bridgers Lost Weekend, Dean The Art of Loving, and Langley Dandelion. Bruno Mars is nominated for The Romantic, Olivia Rodrigo for You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, and Taylor Swift for The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift's nomination marks her fifth consecutive studio album nominated for Album of the Year. Only one other artist, Kendrick Lamar, has achieved this specific streak in Grammy history. The Record of the Year category includes Dean Man I Need, Langley Choosin Texas, and Mars I Just Might.

Raye is nominated for Where Is My Husband!, while Rodrigo receives a nod for The Cure. Rosalia is nominated for Berghain featuring Björk and Yves Tumor. Taylor Swift is also nominated for The Fate of Ophelia in this category. The breadth of nominations reflects the varied tastes of the Recording Academy's voting members.

The 2027 Grammys see a significant presence of international artists and first-time nominees. Jennie from the girl group Blackpink is a first-time nominee for her collaboration Dracula with Tame Impala. Jennie becomes the second K-pop artist nominated in Record of the Year, following her bandmate Rosé who received a nomination last year for APT. with Bruno Mars.

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Song of the Year, which honors songwriters, features an almost identical list to Record of the Year. The nominees include tracks by Dean, Langley, Raye, Rodrigo, and Rosalia. Additional Song of the Year entries include Ariana Grande Hate That I Made You Love Me and Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 song I Knew It, I Knew You.

Bruno Mars is also nominated for Risk It All in the Song of the Year category. The Best New Artist category pits Langley against Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Slayyyter, and Sienna Spiro. Other first-time nominees include Don Toliver, Remi Wolf, The Womack Sisters, Tinashe, Ryan Castro, Milo J, Megan Moroney, and John Cale.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. issued a statement congratulating all recognized creators. He highlighted the privilege of honoring artists at every career stage. Mason noted the diversity of genres and backgrounds represented in this year's nominations.

The final round of Grammy voting to determine the winners will occur between December 10 and January 7. The 2027 Grammy Awards will air live on February 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. The broadcast will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

ABC will televise the event for the first time since 1972. The ceremony will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu platforms for global viewership. These changes mark a significant shift in how the awards reach audiences worldwide.