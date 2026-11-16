Raye Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations With 11 Nods, Tying Beyoncé Record

Raye leads the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, matching a historic record for female artists. Rosalía follows with nine. See the full list of nominees for the upcoming ceremony.

The English singer-songwriter Raye dominates the 2027 Grammy Award nominations, receiving eleven nods as announced by the Recording Academy on Monday. This milestone marks the first time she has been recognized in the major categories of record, song, and album of the year for her critically acclaimed album, This Music May Contain Hope. Her total nominations tie the record for the most in a single year by a female artist, matching the achievement set by Beyoncé at the 2025 Grammys. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Raye Ties Beyoncé With 11 First-Year Nominations

Raye's eleven nominations include songwriter of the year non-classical, several pop categories, and a music video award. This haul brings her career Grammy nominations to fifteen, although she has yet to win a competitive award. She was previously honored with the noncompetitive Harry Belafonte best song for social change award. Her 2027 status is historic, tying the single-year record for female artists previously held by Beyoncé. Beyoncé continues to reign as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with her 100th nomination for Morning Dew (Donk) in the R&B solo performance category.

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Rosalía Earns Nine Nods After Latin Grammy Win

Spanish singer Rosalía follows Raye with nine nominations, including first-time nods in record, song, and album of the year. She recently won album of the year at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards for her avant-garde album, Lux. Rosalía is also nominated for pop solo performance, alternative music performance, alternative music album, Latin song, global music performance, and a music video. Her diverse list of nominations highlights her global reach and genre-crossing appeal in the contemporary music landscape.

Top Categories Feature Swift, Rodrigo, and Mars

Album of the year features a strong field including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bruno Mars. Swift's nomination for The Life of a Showgirl is her fifth consecutive studio album in this category, a feat matched only by Kendrick Lamar. The other nominees include Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ella Langley, who are tied with seven nods each. The category showcases the diversity of modern pop and alternative music with albums like Bridgers' Lost Weekend and Dean's The Art of Loving. Recording eligibility covered recordings released in the U.S. between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026.

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Jennie and First-Time Nominees Join Record Race

Record of the year includes Raye's Where Is My Husband!, Rosalía's Berghain, and Jennie's Dracula. Jennie, known for the group Blackpink, becomes the second K-pop artist nominated in this field after Rosé's 2026 nomination. The category also features songs by Olivia Dean, Miranda Lambert, and Tame Impala. Song of the year mirrors this list but adds Ariana Grande's Hate That I Made You Love Me and Mars' Risk It All. This category specifically honors the songwriters behind the tracks. First-time nominees like Geese, Slayyyter, and John Cale add depth to the best new artist category.

Ceremony Details and Voting Timeline for 2027

The final round of Grammy voting determining the winners will occur between December 10 and January 7. The 2027 Grammy Awards will air on February 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ABC, marking the first broadcast on that network since 1972. The event will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. emphasized the diversity of the nominees, celebrating artists at every career stage. The ceremony will honor the extraordinary range of genres, crafts, and backgrounds that define the music community this year.