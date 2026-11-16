Raye Ties Beyonce Record With 11 Grammy Nods as 2027 Categories Dominate Female Artists

English singer Raye tops the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, tying Beyonce's record. The awards ceremony airs February 7 on ABC and Disney+.

English singer-songwriter Raye dominates the 2027 Grammy Award nominations with an extraordinary 11 nods, officially tying Beyonce's historic record for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist. The Recording Academy announced the nominations on Monday for the ceremony scheduled for February 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This achievement marks Raye's first-time recognition in the prestigious general field categories of record, song, and album of the year for her critically acclaimed project "This Music May Contain Hope." Her career total now stands at 15 Grammy nominations, though she has yet to secure a competitive win, having previously received the noncompetitive Harry Belafonte best song for social change award.

Also read Raye Leads Grammy Nominations 2027 With 11 Nods

Spanish singer Rosalia follows closely with nine nominations, having recently won album of the year at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards for "Lux." She is a first-time nominee in all categories, including record, song, and album of the year, as well as pop solo performance, alternative music performance, alternative music album, Latin song, global music performance, and music video.

Taylor Swift continues her unprecedented run with her fifth consecutive studio album nominated for album of the year, a feat achieved by only one other artist, Kendrick Lamar. Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" joins Rosalia's "Lux" and Raye's "This Music May Contain Hope" in a highly competitive top category.

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The album of the year field is rounded out by Phoebe Bridgers' "Lost Weekend," Olivia Dean's "The Art of Loving," Ella Langley's "Dandelion," Bruno Mars' "The Romantic," and Olivia Rodrigo's "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love." Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and first-time nominee Ella Langley are all tied with seven nominations each.

Jennie, known as a member of Blackpink, becomes the second K-pop artist to receive a record of the year nomination after Rosé. Her song "Dracula" with Tame Impala features alongside Olivia Dean's "Man I Need," Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas," Bruno Mars' "I Just Might," Raye's "Where Is My Husband!," Olivia Rodrigo's "The Cure," Rosalia's "Berghain" featuring Björk and Yves Tumor, and Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia."

The song of the year category, which honors track writers, includes Ariana Grande's "Hate That I Made You Love Me," Swift's "I Knew It, I Knew You" from "Toy Story 5," and Bruno Mars' "Risk It All." These join the same lineup of artists found in the record of the year category, highlighting the crossover impact of these tracks.

Voting for the final round of Grammy winners will occur between December 10 and January 7. The eligibility period covered recordings commercially released in the U.S. between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. praised the diversity of genres, crafts, and backgrounds represented in this year's nominations.

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The best new artist category features Ella Langley, Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf, and The Womack Sisters. Other first-time nominees include Tinashe, Ryan Castro, Milo J, Megan Moroney, and John Cale, who accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award for The Velvet Underground in 2017 but has never been nominated before.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on ABC for the first time since 1972 and stream on Disney+ and Hulu. The event promises to be a significant moment for female artists, with women holding a significant presence across the top categories and setting new benchmarks for nomination counts.