RAYE leads the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 entries, including Album of the Year. Rosalía follows with nine nominations as women make history in the latest recording academy announcements.

Raye achieved a historic milestone on Monday, November 16, when the British singer-songwriter was announced as the most-nominated artist for the 2027 Grammy Awards. She secured eleven total nominations, surpassing all other contenders in the industry's most prestigious competition. The announcement brought the artist to tears as she processed the magnitude of the achievement alongside her family.

Historic Nomination Count Drives Emotional Reaction

In a video posted shortly after the nominations were unveiled, Raye sat next to her mother on a couch, appearing to watch the Recording Academy livestream. Her sister Amma stood nearby as the news unfolded. Raye sobbed and wiped tears from her face while her mother encouraged her to release the emotion by telling her to let it out. The artist described the moment as unfathomable, stating that her heart could not even process receiving eleven Grammy nominations including Album of the Year.

Also read Raye Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations With 11 Nods, Tying Beyoncé Record

Raye Chart Domination And Collaborative Success

This recognition follows a year of significant commercial success for Raye, whose album topped the U.K. Official Albums Chart in April. That milestone marked her first number one album in her home country and has soundtracked a massive year for the British artist. She also graced the cover of prominent publications during this period, solidifying her status as a leading voice in global music. Her nomination for Album of the Year highlights the critical acclaim her recent work has received from industry peers and critics alike.

Competing Artists And Peer Celebrations

Behind Raye, Rosalía holds the second-most nominations with nine, followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Olivia Rodrigo, who each received seven nominations. Fellow nominees celebrated Raye's success, with Olivia Dean writing yes queen in the comments. Dean is also up for best pop vocal album and songwriter of the year, non-classical. Raye also earned nominations for best pop duo/group performance, best music video, and best arrangement, instruments and vocals for Click Clack Symphony featuring Hans Zimmer.

Advertisement

Broad Industry Impact Of Women-Led Nominations

The 2027 Grammy nominations mark a significant moment for women in the music industry, with top contenders dominating the major categories. The Recording Academy's selection reflects a shift in the industry's recognition of female songwriters and performers. Artists like Olivia Dean and Raye are leading this charge, with multiple nods in both performance and songwriting categories. This trend underscores the growing influence of women in shaping the sound and narrative of contemporary pop and alternative music.

Scheduled Next Steps And Ceremony Details

The Grammy Awards ceremony will honor the nominees selected during this announcement phase. Winners will be determined through voting by the Recording Academy's membership. The event will celebrate achievements across all genres, with special focus on the leading nominees like Raye and Rosalía. Fans and industry professionals await the final results, which will be revealed during the live broadcast. The ceremony serves as the culmination of a year's worth of artistic achievement and innovation in the global music landscape.