Raye Debunks Romance Rumors With Michael B. Jordan Amid GQ Feature

Singer Raye clarifies her friendship with actor Michael B. Jordan, attributing their outing to a secret project. She also discusses her upcoming album and career triumphs in a new GQ interview.

Singer Raye has officially addressed persistent speculation regarding a romantic relationship with American actor Michael B. Jordan. The twenty-nine-year-old musician clarified that the pair were not on a date when they were photographed together at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in California back in August. Instead, the outing was a post-work activity following a collaborative session on an undisclosed professional venture.

Clarifying The Secret Project Details

In a recent interview, Raye explicitly dismissed the idea that she and the thirty-nine-year-old actor had struck up a romance. She stated that no personal relationship is developing between them, explaining that their time together was strictly professional before transitioning into leisure. The singer emphasized that they had been working on a really cool project together, which necessitated their presence in the area.

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Regarding their specific activities at the amusement park, Raye described the experience as highly enjoyable but entirely platonic. She recounted planning their itinerary to ride the Tatsu roller coaster followed by the Twisted Colossus attraction. Her comments highlight that the focus of the day was simply having the best time while engaging in thrilling rides, rather than any romantic pursuit.

Personal Life And Album Strategy

Beyond the rumors surrounding her social life, Raye shared significant updates about her personal relationships and creative roadmap. She noted that she has been single for a long period following a devastating breakup five years ago. This status contrasts with Michael B. Jordan's last public relationship, which was with model and actress Lori Harvey and ended four years prior.

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The artist revealed that her next studio album will be titled And Then She Fell In Love. She made it clear that she will not write a song for this record until she has met a new partner. Raye declared that she is absolutely extremely serious about this title, effectively putting her music release on hold until her personal love life changes.

GQ Cover Shoot And Career Reflections

These disclosures come alongside a striking feature in GQ Magazine for their Woman Of The Year issue. For the accompanying photoshoot, Raye showcased an icy blue wig while modeling a black Bottega Veneta suit. She also displayed her hourglass curves in a white Alaia dress during the racy display that captured media attention.

Raye reflected on her journey from industry setbacks to global triumph, specifically addressing her complex relationship with her former label Polydor. The singer recalled receiving flowers and a letter from the head of the label after her success. She framed the note, viewing it as validation that she was good enough to release an album despite their initial reluctance to launch her as a solo artist.

Future Ambitions And Industry Impact

Looking ahead, Raye outlined ambitious goals for her live performances and festival appearances. She expressed a strong desire to undertake a global arena tour and fulfill her childhood dream by playing at Reading Festival. Having wanted to be an artist since she was ten years old, she finds the current reality surreal.

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As one of Britain's biggest music success stories, Raye now boasts a number-one album, six BRIT awards, and ten billion Spotify streams. She will be honored at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London next week. Her ability to let go of bitterness toward her former label demonstrates her focus on moving forward with grace and professional integrity.