RAYE ties Beyonce's record with 11 Grammy nominations while Olivia Dean and Sienna Spiro join a wave of British talent recognized at the 2026 ceremony.

RAYE has secured a historic milestone in her career by tying the all-time record for the most nominations by a female artist at a single Grammy Awards ceremony. Achieving 11 nominations, she matches the benchmark previously set by Beyoncé.

The British singer-songwriter leads the field with nods for her track "Where Is My Husband!" which earned recognition in both the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories. This dominant performance places her at the forefront of the 2026 awards cycle.

Historic Ties With Beyonce

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RAYE ties Beyoncé for the most nominations by a female artist for a single Grammy Awards. Her total of 11 nominations underscores her prolific output and critical acclaim over the past year. The artist secured six total nominations through her work on "Man I Need," which landed in both the Song of the Year and Record of the Year fields. These achievements highlight her versatility as both a vocalist and a songwriter. The recognition places her in an elite group of artists who have dominated the industry's biggest night.

Olivia Dean And Sienna Spiro Rise

Olivia Dean and Sienna Spiro are among the other key British acts making waves this year. Sienna Spiro landed her debut nomination at the Grammys in the Best New Artist field. This marks a significant moment, making it a second consecutive year that a British act has been in contention for the prize. Dean scooped the trophy in 2026, setting a high bar for the next generation of talent. Dean herself received multiple Grammy nominations, reflecting her extraordinary ascent from Best New Artist to global breakthrough status. She is shortlisted for Album, Song, and Record of the Year.

Universal Music Group And Atlantic Records Praise Talent

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Industry leaders have publicly celebrated the breadth of UK talent being recognized this year. The chairman and chief executive of Universal Music Group U.K. & Ireland highlighted Dean's success as a testament to her rapid rise. He noted that her multiple Grammy nominations reflect her extraordinary ascent from Best New Artist to global breakthrough status. Similarly, co-president of Atlantic Records U.K. praised Fred again.. for rewriting the rulebook for modern electronic music. He emphasized that Fred brings an incredible amount of heart, instinct, and craftsmanship to every track. The executive expressed pride in seeing him acknowledged once again at the highest level.

British Music Strength On World Stage

British music has continued to go from strength to strength on the world stage in 2026. This trend is reflected in today's Grammy nominations, which cover everything from pop, rock, and electronic music categories to video game and visual media soundtracks. U.K. artists are up for awards across some of the awards' most coveted categories. RAYE and Olivia Dean are contenders for Album of the Year, while Sienna Spiro represents the Best New Artist category. This diversity demonstrates the wide reach and influence of British creators in the global market.

Diverse Talent Breaking International Markets

We are seeing a new generation of diverse talent from across the UK breaking through in key international markets. Established artists continue to chart new growth and reach new audiences around the world. This success is attributed in no small part to the country's world-leading recorded music industry. Representatives extended huge congratulations to Olivia Dean, RAYE, Sienna Spiro, Fred again.., Charli xcx, YUNGBLUD, Gorillaz, Muse, and the many other British artists nominated today. They also acknowledged the teams who work so hard behind the scenes to support them to success. The celebrations are scheduled to culminate in February during the main ceremony.