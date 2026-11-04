Raye and James Fender Battle AI Ticket Bots at Royal Albert Hall

Raye and James Fender face massive AI bot interference at UK concert sales. Fans demand fair ticketing as Labour Party drafts legislation to cap prices at face value.

British pop star Raye disclosed that automated software disrupted ticket sales for her upcoming performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 13. The artist revealed that her team received 1.8 million registrations for a show with only 5,000 available seats, a volume she attributed entirely to artificial intelligence bots rather than genuine fan interest.

AI Bots Overwhelm Royal Albert Hall Sales

Raye stated that hundreds of thousands of fake registrations were submitted during the presale phase, which required users to pre-register for a unique code to purchase tickets. She emphasized that she had never witnessed bots operating on such a massive scale, describing the current environment as a new and challenging reality for artists trying to connect with their audience.

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To ensure that actual fans could secure tickets at the face value price, Raye's management team was forced to manually review every single registration. This exhaustive process was necessary to filter out the automated accounts and guarantee that the limited inventory reached legitimate attendees rather than resale merchants or scalpers.

James Fender Also Faces Ticketing System Attacks

James Fender experienced a similar surge in fraudulent activity when his Proper Massive stadium tour in the U.K. and Ireland was scheduled for June 2027. The presale on the ticketing platform Gigantic was impacted by suspicious activity, prompting Fender to delay the sale by 24 hours to protect real fans.

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Fender announced the change on his Instagram account, stating that the extra time was needed to ensure genuine ticket buyers were prioritized. Gigantic acknowledged the unusually high volume of suspicious activity on their site, confirming that they are actively working to ensure fair access for all concertgoers and prevent bots from dominating the sale.

Government Legislation Targets Secondary Market

The struggle against automated ticket buying has become a central focus for the U.K. government, with the Labour Party including provisions in their 2024 election manifesto to cap large cultural events at face value. This proposed legislation aims to effectively eliminate the secondary ticket market where passes for major shows are often sold at significantly inflated prices.

Artists including The Cure, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Radiohead have publicly supported this move, which is considered personally important to Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Although initial reports suggested the legislation would be introduced in the upcoming parliamentary session, it remains in the draft phase and will not feature until May 2027, with new bills being drafted to prevent overseas touts from bypassing the ban.

Industry Experts Warn of Losing Fans

Experts at United Talent Agency warn that the sophistication of ticket-buying attacks has evolved significantly over the past two decades. de Lattre, a partner and music agent, noted that fans are increasingly frustrated by a process that feels expensive, complicated, and unfair, with some tours seeing bots purchase up to 20 percent of a tour date.

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Webb, an artist manager, expressed concern that the negative fan experience could drive audiences away from live music entirely. He highlighted that promoters face a thankless task of canceling scalped tickets while fees and ticketing site costs rise, creating a lose-lose scenario for everyone except the touts who profit from the chaos.

Jamie Williams, head of commercial at Tixel UK/EU, agreed that artists like Fender and Raye are forced to step in to clean up a mess they did not create. As technology advances, the race between fair ticketing practices and automated bots continues to intensify, leaving artists and fans searching for sustainable solutions to protect the live music experience.