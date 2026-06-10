RAYE Accepts Billboard Icon Award, Urges Artists to Ignore Naysayers and Dream Audaciously at 2026 Indie Power Players

Singer-songwriter RAYE accepted Billboard's Icon Award at the 2026 Indie Power Players event, delivering an emotional speech about perseverance. She shared her journey from a young girl in Croydon to facing industry skepticism, being told her music was too complicated, and finding a champion in J Erving of Human Re Sources. RAYE highlighted the importance of ignoring those who set limits and credited her father's support. The event also honored Rubén Blades and Richard Gottehrer.

At the 2026 Indie Power Players event, hosted by Billboard, singer-songwriter RAYE delivered a heartfelt speech upon accepting an Icon Award alongside Rubén Blades and Richard Gottehrer .

She recounted her journey from a young girl in Croydon, South London, who declared at age ten she would be a recording artist, to the struggles she faced within the major label system. RAYE described encountering industry figures in suits who attempted to define her ceiling, labeling her music as too complicated and weird. She credited her father, who also serves as her manager, for his unwavering support and football-inspired pep talks.

Her turning point came when J Erving, through The Orchard's Human Re Sources, believed in her debut album when no one else would. She reflected on the whispers that her career was over after early releases, but emphasized the importance of ignoring those lies and dreaming audaciously.

RAYE also touched on her recent magazine cover, mental health, trauma, and dating, and announced upcoming tour dates opening for Bruno Mars after her intimate performance at the Blue Note Jazz Club in NYC





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RAYE Billboard Indie Power Players Icon Award J Erving Human Re Sources The Orchard Independent Music Artist Perseverance Music Industry Rubén Blades Richard Gottehrer Mental Health Bruno Mars Tour

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