Tintori directed the music videos for MGMT’s biggest hits and hosted the podcast “To the White Sea.”

has reached out to New York authorities and representatives for Tintori and Gardner.script supervisor Mary Cybulski andJettison Your Loved OnesThe filmmaker began his Hollywood career interning in the art departments of Jane Campion’s, both of which featured script supervision from his mother.

He also served as a production assistant on Karyn Kusama’sTintori was best known for directing music videos for prominent alt-rock artists, most notably helming the videos for MGMT’s hits “Kids,” “Time to Pretend,” and “Electric Feel. ” He also directed videos for the Killers’ “Spaceman” and Arcade Fire’s “Chemistry. ”Tintori appeared in a small uncredited role in Ang Lee’s 2009 dramedy, portraying a documentary filmmaker while also serving as a camera operator on the movie.

Also read Ray Tintori Investigation Updates and SNL Cast Shake-ups

He recently worked onin a similar fashion, briefly appearing on camera as a cameraman while simultaneously capturing footage that appeared in the film.

“Sincere thanks to Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, and Jeremy Marks for a true dream filmmaking/acting role in Marty Supreme, shooting the black and white 16mm footage for the newsreel sequence while appearing in the film as a cameraman in the Wembley finals,” Tintori. “This was a super fun callback to the 16mm unit work that Josh, myself, Jordan Fish, Jeff Delauter, Dave MacNutt and Bob Weisz did on Ang Lee’s Taking Woodstock, where we embedded with the cast, in costume, shooting handheld footage that was cut into the film.

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”Follow My Lead: The Story of the NBA Finals 2016and directed an in-universe orientation video for the 2018 Netflix miniseries, which centers on the Coen Brothers’ unproduced screenplay of the same name, with Jordan Fish.to Gardner on Instagram in July 2025.

“Happy birthday to the angel of reality,” he wrote. “Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I’ve ever met. My favorite song in the world is you singing softly in my ear. My favorite color is the gold at the center of your eyes.

I remember the first time we saw each other and how you laughed with your whole body the second our eyes met, and I immediately fell so fast. I’ve just been falling faster every day. ”EW Dispatch newsletterHe continued, “You are the sexiest woman who ever lived, in every single manner of clothing, hair, and old age makeup. I’m crushing on you so deep, endlessly.

You hold my heart perfectly and love me so proper. You carry the party in your eyes and move like a modern dancer everywhere you go. You are the most genius at making art and surfing the wave with the purest flow I’ve ever seen. The world is a love letter to you. I am your boy forever. ”