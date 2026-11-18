Director Ray Tintori, known for music videos with MGMT and The Killers, died at age 43 in his Manhattan apartment. The cause of death remains under investigation by NYC medical examiner officials.

The death of Ray Tintori, a respected director known for his visual work in the music industry, has shaken the New York City entertainment community. Tintori was found dead in his East Village apartment following a welfare check requested by concerned parties. The incident occurred early on a morning in the city, marking the end of a creative life that left a significant mark on alternative music culture.

Wellness Check Leads to Tragedy in Manhattan

Fire Department of the City of New York officials confirmed they received a call at 8:43 a.m. requesting a wellness check at an apartment located on East 5th Street in Manhattan's East Village. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced one person dead upon their arrival. The scene was subsequently turned over to the NYPD for further processing and investigation. This initial response protocol was triggered by urgent concerns for Tintori's well-being before authorities could locate him.

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The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner officially confirmed the death of Ray Tintori. Authorities stated that both the cause and manner of death remain under active investigation. While specific medical details are withheld pending the full autopsy and toxicology reports, a separate preliminary report indicated that no drugs were found inside the apartment at the time of the incident. This finding has led investigators to focus on other potential factors as they work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his passing.

Ray Tintori's Career and Industry Connections

Tintori, who was 43 years old, built a distinguished career directing short films and music videos for prominent artists including MGMT, The Killers, and Arcade Fire. His visual storytelling style was integral to the aesthetic of many indie and alternative hits during his tenure. His final music video was MGMT's "Dancing in Babylon" released in 2024, which also featured the artist Christine and the Queens. This project stands as the last known major visual work he completed before his unexpected death.

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Beyond video direction, Tintori was also a co-host of the To the White Sea podcast alongside Jordan Fish. The podcast provided a platform for their creative discussions and collaborations. Following the announcement of Tintori's passing, Fish shared the news on their podcast's Discord channel and later posted to Instagram Stories. Fish revealed that the pair had recorded an episode of the show the Friday before Tintori's death, highlighting the recent nature of their professional partnership.

Grief Among Colleagues and Close Friends

Jordan Fish expressed deep personal loss, describing Tintori as his best friend and lifelong collaborator. "I love Ray forever," Fish wrote in his tribute. He added that he feels it in his bones that Tintori wants them to get to the end of their current script, suggesting a continued commitment to their shared projects despite the tragedy. This sentiment underscores the deep professional and personal bond that existed between the two collaborators.

Heidi Gardner, an alum of SNL who was in a relationship with Tintori, is currently grieving the loss. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Gardner is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time. The couple had a documented history, highlighted by a July 2025 Instagram post from Tintori recalling their meeting. In that post, Tintori wrote, "You hold my heart perfectly and love me so proper. You carry the party in your eyes and move like a modern dancer everywhere you go." This public declaration of affection illustrates the close personal relationship they shared.

Next Steps in Investigation and Community Impact

As the investigation into Ray Tintori's death continues, the medical examiner's office will release further details once the autopsy and toxicology results are complete. The NYPD will also determine if any criminal activity was involved, though preliminary scenes suggest no external threats. The entertainment community, particularly those in the indie music and film sectors, remains in mourning as they process the loss of a creative force.

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Friends, family, and colleagues continue to share memories and tributes online, keeping Tintori's legacy alive. The uncertainty of the cause of death leaves many questions unanswered for now. However, the outpouring of support from figures like Jordan Fish and Heidi Gardner highlights the significant impact Tintori had on those around him. The community awaits official conclusions while honoring his contributions to music video artistry and podcasting.