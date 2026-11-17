Tintori was a director and screenwriter of shorts and music videos who won a Sports Emmy in 2017 and dated former 'SNL' castmember Heidi Gardner.

After FAA Ground Stop, John Oliver Compares Trump Cabinet Official To “A Batman Villain Trying To Hold Gotham Hostage”Add us as a Google Preferred Source, a director and screenwriter of shorts and music videos and a founding member of the Court 13 filmmaking collective with whom he created ofwas directed by Benh Zeitlin with the help of Court 13, an arts collective that works to grow and sustain New Orleans’ cinema culture.

Tintori served as Aurochs and Special Effects Unit Director on the project, which was released in 2012 and later nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actress at the 2013 Oscars. He worked in various other capacities on Court 13 projects, including production designer and story co-writer onFollow My Lead: The Story of the 2016 NBA Finalswas accepted into the Sundance Institute’s 2013 June Screenwriters Lab.

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He also directed the music videos off MGMT’s first record as well as those for The Killers’ “Spaceman” and Arcade Fire’s “Chemistry. ”‘Brand New Day’ Re-Release Date Set With New Footage Featuring Night Nurse