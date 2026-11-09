Actor Ray Nicholson discusses his role in The Mosquito Bowl, expressing a desire for originality in villain roles, alongside updates on Skarsgard's vampire film and other movie reviews.

“Yeah, if they misbehave,” the actor quipped with a laugh. He shares two children with his longtime partner, Swedish actress Alida Morberg. Ray Nicholson Levels Up With ' The Mosquito Bowl': "I'm Always Battling for Legitimacy", Skarsgard played the vampire antagonist Count Orlok in Robert Eggers 2024 film, which also starred Lily-Rose Depp.

The movie follows a terrifying vampire’s dark obsession with a haunted young woman and the deadly plague he unleashes on her German town.

Also read Top TV Antiheroes: Vic Mackey, Ray Shoesmith, and Dexter Morgan Analysis

“For a villain, it would have to be something that felt original to me, that was something that I hadn’t done before,”actor replied. “I feel, kind of, spent with those things. But there’s villains could be really fun in different ways and if it’s the right kind.

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