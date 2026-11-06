Ray Mayston Learned His Years-Long Runny Nose Was a Brain Fluid Leak

Ray Mayston, 71, found his years-long runny nose was a brain fluid leak, repaired by ENT surgeon Mark Ferguson after a delayed diagnosis.

Ray Mayston, a 71-year-old retired advertising executive from Barnes, spent more than ten years never leaving home without a packet of tissues. His persistent runny nose turned out to be a brain fluid leak, and the condition was identified by the ENT surgeon Mark Ferguson after Ray pushed his GP for further investigation. The discovery followed a long period in which the symptoms were attributed to colds and hayfever.

Ray, a lifelong smoker, had put his niggling coughs and runny nose down to his nicotine habit for years. The problem became harder to ignore three years ago, when the symptoms seemed to get worse and Ray decided to visit his GP. The sequence of explanations that followed, and the surgery that eventually resolved the problem, are set out below.

Also read Keeping Score: How to Understand Your Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Numbers

How the Symptoms Were Initially Explained

Ray Mayston first went to his GP when his symptoms worsened three years ago. At the time, the explanation given was a common winter cold. When the symptoms continued into spring, they were blamed on hayfever, and by summer Ray was told it was a different type of hayfever.

Ray tried cold remedies, antihistamines and nasal sprays, but none of them stopped the steady flow from his right nostril. He described the situation as an endless cycle of colds and allergies, and said that as another year passed he was certain something more serious was happening. Ray said that the embarrassment of constantly carrying tissues was real, but that people around him were too polite to point it out.

Advertisement

Ray also had a history that shaped how he responded. He underwent surgery nine years ago for a cancer in his tongue. He said he had known something was wrong with his tongue but delayed seeing a doctor, and that the delay meant part of his tongue had to be removed. This experience led him to push harder when his nose became sore from blowing it so often.

Specialist Diagnosis and the Brain Fluid Leak

Mark Ferguson, an ENT surgeon, identified the brain fluid leak as the cause of Ray Mayston's runny nose. Because of Ray's previous cancer diagnosis, his GP placed him on a cancer pathway and referred him to a specialist. Mr Ferguson then worked to find the underlying cause of the persistent symptoms, even after cancer had been ruled out.

Ray said he had no other symptoms, and that his cognitive function was fine. Mr Ferguson nonetheless asked him to provide a sample of the liquid coming from his nasal passage, and the result made the cause clear. The mucus in Ray's nose was in fact brain fluid, slowly leaking out of his head and being blown into the tissues he carried everywhere.

Ray said he was in shock when he learned the diagnosis. He then had three CT scans and an MRI so that Mr Ferguson could establish the exact spot in his brain from which the fluid was leaking. Ray said he had not looked up the condition, because he did not want to know what might happen.

Advertisement

Surgery, Recovery and Advice for Patients

Mark Ferguson repaired the leak in a complex and unusual procedure that used tissue from Ray Mayston's right leg to patch the hole in his brain. Ray underwent hours of surgery, and the operation successfully closed the hole that had been leaking brain fluid. Ray said he trusted Mr Ferguson completely and felt safe in his hands.

Ray woke with a banging headache, which he said was expected, but he was surprised by the pain in his leg. He said he got up and discharged himself as soon as he could because he needed to return home to feed his cats. He said he limped a little for a few days after the operation.

Ray regards the operation as a resounding success, because the runny nose he had lived with for years disappeared overnight. He said he wished he had pushed for a referral sooner, and that he had learned his lesson from ignoring the signs of his earlier tongue problem. His advice to anyone with symptoms lasting more than a few weeks or months was to get checked out if they think something is wrong.