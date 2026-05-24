Ray J Suffers KO Loss in Fight, Claims He Won't Live Past 2027

Ray J, the singer known for his hit single 'Sexy Can I,' suffered a knockout loss in a fight with Supa Hot Fire. He also made headlines for his controversial statements about his health and future.

At around the 2:50 mark in the second round, the pair exchanged a few missed punches while smiling at each other. As they danced around the ring, they seemed to talk to each other and make light of the fight.

As the seconds ticked down, Ray J had Supa Hot Fire up on the ropes before the YouTuber landed with a single punch to the rapper’s face near the 2:35 mark, disorienting Ray J to the point that he fell into the ropes before hitting the canvas. The referee quickly intervened and called the match, marking a KO loss for Ray J. Ray J’s life in the spotlight has been anything but predictable.

Ever since he released his debut album Everything You Want in 1997, the singer has been making headlines for his personal and professional life. While music was his first avenue into Hollywood, the ‘Sexy Can I’ singer found a whole new level of fame. Ray J is reportedly being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for a severe case of pneumonia.

He has been the center of controversy for some time, especially as of late when the rapper claimed he didn’t have long to live due to unspecified health issues





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Ray J Supa Hot Fire KO Loss Controversy Health Issues

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