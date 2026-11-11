Ray Harryhausen's Final Film Restored in 4K as Clash of the Titans Releases November 17

A 4K restoration of Ray Harryhausen's 1981 film Clash of the Titans is set for release on November 17, bringing mythical monsters and classic special effects back to life.

Ray Harryhausen, the stop‑motion legend, produced 45 years ago his last fantasy feature, 1981's Clash of the Titans, before retiring. Today, after a painstaking 4K restoration by Arrow Video, the film will look sharper than ever, and Collider is the first outlet to share an exclusive clip from the newly restored version.

Restoration Details and Technical Process

Arrow Video's restoration team rebuilt the original film frame by frame, incorporating the original lighting and texture data that had been lost in subsequent home‑video releases. The 4K image quality will preserve the intricacy of Harryhausen's modelwork, from the winged horse Pegasus to the mechanical owl Bubo, while the sound mix restores the original score by Alexander Courage and the vocal performances of actors such as Harry Hamlin and Judi Bowker.

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Because Harryhausen's creatures were designed with extremely fine lines and subtle shading, the restoration required meticulous color grading and dust removal. Shot data from the original 16‑mm film has now been upscaled, allowing viewers on modern 4K televisions to see serpentine lower bodies of Medusa and the bulk of the Kraken with unprecedented clarity.

Collins Exclusive Clip Highlights a Legendary Sequence

Collider's exclusive footage focuses on Perseus's showdown with the Gorgon Medusa. In the restored scene, Perseus uses his shield's reflection to avoid a deadly gaze that turns men into stone. The clip showcases Harryhausen's ability to build suspense and pace action: warriors fall one by one as Medusa's serpentine lower body sways in the ancient forest setting, a detail absent from earlier cuts.

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The restoration also updates the scene's lighting, revealing the intricate details of Medusa's scales and the ancient Greek architecture behind her. Viewers will notice that her lower body, an artistic liberty diverging from classical myth, has since become a recognizable feature in modern depictions of the creature.

Impact on Fans and Future Releases

The release of the 4K restoration on November 17 is a boon for collectors and new audiences alike, offering a pristine viewing experience for a film that inspired a 2010 remake. Fans of Harryhausen's work will finally see the intended movement and texture of the Kraken, Pegasus, and Bubo without the grain and color shift common to earlier home releases.

Arrow Video has announced additional restoration projects for other Harryhausen classics, suggesting this release is part of a broader strategy to preserve and reintroduce his oeuvre to contemporary viewers. The high-definition format allows cinema historians and special‑effects students to study his model animation techniques in greater detail, potentially influencing new generations of practical effects artists.

What to Expect on Release Day

On November 17, Arrow Video will ship the 4K restoration to major streaming platforms and physical retailers, coinciding with the announcement of a companion discussion series featuring filmmakers who cite Harryhausen as an influence. The restored film may also be screened in select theaters as part of the anniversary celebration, giving fans the opportunity to experience the movie in a large‑screen context.

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For those eager to see the improved visuals and sound, pre‑orders are already available through Arrow Video's official website. Fans can also follow Collider for live commentary sessions and behind‑the‑scenes interviews discussing the restoration process and Harryhausen's legacy in modern cinema.