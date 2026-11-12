Brad Bird's Ray Gunn Gets Release Date and Second Trailer

Brad Bird's Ray Gunn trailer reveals Scarlett Johansson and Mark Hamill in a retro-futuristic noir. See details on the cast, plot, and December 2026 release dates for theaters and Netflix.

Director Brad Bird has officially announced the release dates and shared the second trailer for his highly anticipated neo-noir science fiction film Ray Gunn. The promotional material provides fans with an extended look at the futuristic city of Metropia and its eponymous detective. This announcement marks a significant step forward for the project, which previously premiered at the BFI London Film Festival last October. The film is set to debut in select theaters on December 4, 2026, with limited screenings in premium 70mm format.

The new trailer follows Raymond Gunn, played by Mark Hamill, as he navigates a complex murder investigation in a retro-futuristic metropolis. Gunn is one of the last human detectives in a city where traditional law enforcement has been displaced by tiny automated drones known as pry bots. His investigation begins with a purchase of a specialized firearm with an extra-dimensional twist, setting the tone for the bizarre challenges ahead. He is soon joined by his alien partner, Eye-Ra, who describes them as honest players in a crooked game.

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Gunn is hired to protect Venus Nova, the city's biggest pop star, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson. The trailer reveals that Nova becomes a central figure in the mystery, inviting more trouble than Gunn initially anticipated. The footage features a rapid montage of Gunn, Nova, and Eye-Ra fending off various attackers across the city's lush and visually distinct locales. This action-oriented sequence emphasizes the high-stakes nature of their partnership and the dangerous environment of Metropia.

The film features a massive ensemble cast that includes Tom Waits, Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, and Michelle Rodriguez. Brad Bird directed the project from a screenplay he co-wrote with Matthew Robbins. Bird described the blend of science fiction and noir as a fun opportunity to play with extreme characters and cinematic elements. The project represents a distinct departure from Bird's acclaimed animated work, such as the Incredibles franchise, relying on practical sets and live-action performance.

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Ray Gunn will be released exclusively on Netflix on December 18, 2026, following its theatrical window. This staggered release plan is designed to offer a high-fidelity visual experience for cinephiles before transitioning to a broader streaming audience. The strategy mirrors recent industry trends where major films prioritize premium formats before their digital debut. This approach ensures that both traditional moviegoers and streaming subscribers can access the film within a short timeframe.

Early reactions to the trailers have sparked debate among enthusiasts about the potential success of blending hard-boiled detective tropes with alien sci-fi. The film has received a solid impact in reviews, though it is not Bird's best-reviewed work in recent memory. Questions remain regarding how fans will embrace this new direction compared to his previous animated successes. The combination of Bird's direction and the extensive cast positions Ray Gunn as a notable entry in the 2026 film calendar.

As the December 2026 release dates approach, anticipation continues to build for a film that promises to be both visually striking and narratively complex. The unique setting of Metropia and the dynamic between Gunn and Nova offer a fresh take on the genre. Fans waiting for this genre-bending thriller will soon have the opportunity to see if the honest players in this crooked game can solve the mystery. The transition from festival premiere to global streaming debut marks a major milestone for Bird's latest creative endeavor.