Ray Brooks Leaves £1.5 Million Fortune to His Two Surviving Sons

Former EastEnders and Coronation Street actor Ray Brooks, known for narrating Mr Benn, died at 86 leaving a £1.5 million estate to his sons.

Former EastEnders and Coronation Street actor Ray Brooks left a substantial fortune of £1.5 million to his two surviving sons upon his death. The beloved TV star, best known for narrating the classic 1970s children's series Mr Benn , passed away on August 9, 2023, at the age of 86 following a brief illness.

His Grant of Probate, released on June 4, 2024, revealed that the gross value of his estate was £1,583,531, with a net value of £1,571,855 after deductions. Brooks married his wife Sadie in 1963, and they had three children: Will, Tom, and Emma, who tragically died in 2023. The bulk of his estate was left to his two surviving sons, who were also named as executors and trustees in his will, which he had drafted on May 5, 2012.

Sadie passed away in 2021, nine years after the will was written. According to the probate document, Brooks resided at a care home in Twickenham at the time of his death. The document stated: Raymond Michael Brooks died on August 9, 2023. The Last Will and Testament of Raymond Michael Brooks was proved and registered before the High Court of Justice.

The administration of his estate is granted to the executors: William Brooks of Richmond and Thomas Brooks of Twickenham. Brooks enjoyed a career spanning five decades, becoming one of the few actors to star in both major British soaps, Coronation Street and EastEnders. He first appeared on Coronation Street in 1964 as the recurring character Norman Phillips. Nearly fifty years later, he joined the cast of EastEnders in 2005 as Joe Macer.

His final appearance on the show was in January 2007, when his character confessed to murdering his wife Pauline at Christmas and later fell from a window to his death. Apart from soap operas, Brooks also starred in the primetime 1980s series Big Deal, playing gambler Robbie Box, and appeared in the groundbreaking 1960s BBC drama Cathy Come Home.

However, he was perhaps most iconic as the narrator of Mr Benn, a children's show that ran for only 13 episodes but was repeated twice a year for 21 years. In a statement to the BBC, his sons Will and Tom confirmed that he passed away peacefully with family at his bedside, noting that he had been living with dementia in his final years.

They said their father believed he was best known for his work on Mr Benn, and that people would often ask him to say the catchphrase as if by magic. Despite his successful career, Brooks was never fond of the limelight. His sons described his three true loves as family, Fulham Football Club, and spending time in Brighton, where he was born.

In an interview with Sussex Life, Brooks reflected on his career, saying he was naive to think casting directors would come to him. He noted that although people offered him work, many film projects fell through due to lack of funding. He humbly admitted, I don't think I was ever that good an actor. I was more an image of a young man.

He added that he never considered himself as good-looking as his contemporaries like David Hemmings or Terence Stamp. Brooks married Sadie in 1963, and the couple had three children: Will, Tom, and Emma, who died in 2003. Sadie passed away in 2021. In his will, Brooks left the majority of his estate to his two surviving sons.

The probate document confirms that the estate was valued at over £1.5 million, with his sons serving as executors. Ray Brooks' legacy as a versatile actor and beloved narrator continues to be remembered by fans of British television





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Actor Ray Brooks Leaves £1.5 Million Fortune to Surviving SonsFormer EastEnders and Coronation Street star Ray Brooks left a £1.5 million estate to his two surviving sons. The narrator of the children's show Mr Benn died at age 86 after a short illness, with his will dated 2012.

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