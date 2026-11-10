Ray Bourque Speaks On Patrice Bergeron’s Legacy at Hockey Hall of Fame Induction

The Bruins legend spoke highly of Bergeron at the ceremony on Monday night.

This year’s class featured six hockey legends- Brian Burke, Cindy Curley, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and former Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron. Leading up to the ceremony on Monday night, TSN Sports’ Gino Reda and Pierre LeBrun spoke with former Bruin Ray Bourque to discuss Bergeron’s induction.

“How can it not be,” said Bourque. “He does everything in a very special way. 200-foot player on and off the ice. How he conducts himself, how he prepares, how he plays, how he leads. Just an all-around amazing person and player.

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So yeah, he's been my favorite player for the Bruins for the last two decades. ”“Oh, for sure,” said Bourque.

“I mean, he put up numbers and imagine you're a coach and you got Patrice Bergeron that you could play in any situations. You could play him against the best line, shut down the other lines, best forward, and then he probably outscores them that night. So, not a bad place to be.

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” Bourque, a class of 2004 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, was drafted by the Bruins in the first round in the 1979 NHL Draft and played for the organization until being traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 2000 where he wrapped up his professional career. Bourque etched his name into the Bruins history books as he leads the franchise in games played , assists , and points as well as ranks seventh in goals .

He had multiple accolades during his career in Boston. Some of the most notable include being a five-time James Norris Memorial Trophy winner, receiving the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1980, and winning King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 1992. Bourque is one of 13 players to have his number hung in the rafters of TD Garden. Bergeron will be the 14th when the BruinsKim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI.

A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.