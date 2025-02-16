Raw Pet Food Linked to Avian Influenza in Cats, Sparking Urgent Warning

Four cats in Oregon have contracted highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI or H5N1) in recent months, prompting an urgent warning from state agriculture departments in Washington and Oregon. The infected cats, all of whom had consumed raw pet food manufactured by Wild Coast Raw, were euthanized due to severe illness.

State agriculture departments in Washington and Oregon have issued an urgent warning about raw pet food following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza ( HPAI or H5N1) in indoor cats in Oregon earlier this month. The infected cats, which were euthanized due to severe illness, had consumed raw pet food manufactured by Wild Coast Raw.

This concerning development marks a potential shift in avian influenza transmission, raising concerns about the safety of raw pet food and the possibility of infection in household pets and their owners. The investigation, prompted by the discovery that all infected cats had consumed the same brand of raw pet food, is currently multi-state and involves the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University, along with the National Veterinary Services Laboratories at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Laboratory testing confirmed the presence of HPAI in both the cats and their contaminated food. Pet owners are urged to be vigilant for symptoms such as fever, lethargy, loss of appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, and neurological signs like tremors, seizures, incoordination, or blindness in their pets. Immediate veterinary consultation is recommended if any of these symptoms appear after consuming the affected products. While the risk to humans remains low, transmission can occur through contact with contaminated pet food or surfaces. Health officials advise monitoring for symptoms like eye redness or irritation (conjunctivitis), cough, sore throat, sneezing, runny/stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, headaches, fatigue, fever, trouble breathing, diarrhea, nausea, and/or vomiting. To protect their cats from bird flu, owners are advised to avoid feeding them raw meat, especially poultry, or unpasteurized dairy products. Keeping cats indoors and away from potentially infected birds, livestock, and wildlife, particularly in areas with known bird flu outbreaks, is also crucial. Ensuring that feline rabies vaccinations are up to date is essential to differentiate between the two viral infections. Finally, when handling dead birds, owners should avoid contact if possible and wear personal protective equipment, including gloves and a mask, when necessary. After interacting with livestock or poultry, owners should change their clothes and wash their hands thoroughly before interacting with their cats again





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Avian Influenza HPAI Bird Flu Pet Food Raw Food Cats Animal Health Public Health Washington State Oregon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cats in Oregon euthanized after eating raw pet food tainted with bird fluAt least two cats in Oregon have been euthanized after eating raw pet food contaminated with bird flu. Officials in Oregon and Washington state warned Friday that bird flu virus was detected in samples of raw pet food made by Wild Coast. Two cats living in separate households in Oregon fell ill this month after consuming the raw pet food.

Read more »

FDA Advises Pet Food Companies to Combat Bird Flu RisksThe FDA has issued guidance to pet food companies urging them to implement measures to prevent the contamination of pet food with the H5N1 bird flu virus. The move follows recent cases of cat illnesses and deaths linked to raw pet food or raw milk contaminated with the virus. The FDA recommends sourcing ingredients from healthy flocks and herds, and using heat treatments to inactivate viruses in pet food.

Read more »

FDA Warns Pet Food Companies About Bird Flu Contamination RiskThe Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to pet food companies about the risk of H5N1 bird flu contamination in raw pet food and milk, urging them to take extra precautions to protect against the virus. Cats are particularly vulnerable to H5N1, and the FDA recommends that pet owners carefully consider the risks before feeding their animals uncooked meat or raw pet food.

Read more »

Raw Pet Food Linked to Fatal Bird Flu Case in CatA Portland dog trainer's cat died from H5N1 bird flu after eating contaminated raw pet food. The FDA is investigating the case and urging pet owners to consider the risks of feeding uncooked meat or pet food.

Read more »

Bird Flu Detected in Raw Pet Food, Spurring FDA InvestigationThe FDA is investigating a potential outbreak of bird flu in raw pet food that has sickened and killed over a dozen cats across several US states. The agency is working to trace the source of the virus and has ordered manufacturers of raw pet food to take steps to curb further spread. This comes as taxpayers have funded record numbers of poultry being culled in an effort to stem bird flu outbreaks, and officials have warned that the virus is especially lethal to cats.

Read more »

FDA Advises Pet Food Companies on H5N1 Virus RiskThe FDA has issued a warning to pet food companies, urging them to source ingredients from healthy animals and utilize heat treatment to inactivate the H5N1 avian influenza virus. The agency also advises pet owners to cook raw pet food to minimize the risk of transmission. H5N1 infections have been detected in both domestic and feral cats, primarily through contaminated raw milk or pet food.

Read more »