An increasing number of women over 40 are turning to electronic dance music and raves for mental well-being, stress relief, and community connection, challenging traditional expectations of aging.

Ask Karen Manson, 65, how she likes to recharge, and she’ll tell you this: a night of pounding bass, a sweaty dance floor, and getting home in the wee hours of the morning.

She’s loved music her whole life and was always drawn to EDM, but marrying and having kids young left little room to explore it. Then, three years ago, her husband died, and she began thinking about how short and precious life is—and decided it was time to push herself to try new experiences. That’s how she ended up at her first rave last year, solo.

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She was nervous, but spent the night dancing, and left with new friends and a newfound confidence.

“I felt uninhibited,” she says. She’s attended more than 20 raves since.that analyzed nearly 1,000 surveys about women’s health priorities and concerns. And a number of them are finding relief on the dance floor.surveyed 136 women ages 40 to 65 about why they’re involved in EDM experiences.

The overwhelming response was that raving was a meaningful part of their mental well-being—an outlet for stress, a source of connection, and a rare place to escape the demands of everyday life, according to the survey.

“There is a rise in older people attending electronic dance music events, raves, clubs, parties, festivals,” says Alice O’Grady, PhD, a professor of applied performance at the University of Leeds, who co-authored thestudy. “The motivations for women going are pretty much characterized as the same as they are for any age: the love of the music, the ability to socialize with existing friends, the atmosphere of the environment, and the sense of community.

” Put simply: These music events are plainThe EDM scene is no longer the epitome of youth culture, O’Grady adds, and it’s become more socially acceptable for women to embrace this genre of joy as they get older. That shift may reflect changing attitudes about aging, with women potentially feeling less constrained by traditional expectations about how they’re “supposed” to spend their time as they age.

Social media has also made it much easier to discover niche music scenes, while a growing focus on mental health, movement, pleasure, and community may be encouraging women to seek out experiences that just make them feel good. The older you get, the harder it can be to find a place where you can be playful, spontaneous, and fully present with other people. For some, the rave scene provides exactly that.

“You've got more responsibility, more commitments,” O’Grady says. “You want that escape, you want that ability to connect through music and immerse yourself in an environment that allows you to be expressive and just shake off some of those roles that older women carry. ” Samantha Hillery, 43, started raving in her 20s as a way to let loose and have fun. But as life got busier with work, family, and kids, she stopped going.

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Years later, while searching for fun things to do in her area with friends, she came acrossNow, Hillery gives herself permission to step away from the endless list of adult responsibilities.

“As we get older and super busy with our lives, we forget how fun we maybe used to be, and it seems like something that was so far in the past,” she says. “But when you’re able to go out and rave surrounded by a bunch of friends and people that just want to have a good time, you remember that part of you isn’t lost.

” For some, keeping up with friends also becomes more challenging as you age and enter new eras of your life. Social obligations often come second, competing with work schedules, children, relationships, and other obligations, says, LMHC, a licensed psychotherapist and founder of Pattern Psychology. At a music event like these, though, spontaneous connection is built into the experience. Hundreds or thousands are gathered around the same music, moving to the same rhythm, creating an immediate sense of belonging.

It’s a concept called collective effervescence, which is “a feeling of joy and connection when a group of people are in a shared space doing a shared thing,” Liddle explains.

“Social connection is a really strongGetting out and meeting new people is the main reason Manson is so attracted to rave culture—she’s found the crowds to be welcoming and friendly. “Life can become quite small if you don't push yourself,” she says, alluding to feeling alone after her husband’s passing. “I enjoy meeting people, I enjoy conversations. I'm not good at home in my own company—I need socialization.

” Dancing with new friends is the way to do that, and it keeps her feeling energized. In fact, in Manson’s experience, the EDM scene has seemed remarkably friendly to people of all ages and backgrounds. O’Grady agrees: “Women need spaces that are inclusive, welcoming, and accessible, and the rave scene actually does that quite well,” says O’Grady. You’ll feel a sense of belonging, like you’re part of something bigger than yourself, even if you’re there alone, she adds.

The music creates an instant common language, while dancing alongside friends and strangers turns what could be an individual activity into something meaningful and collective. , which becomes especially important with age. But it can boost your mental health too, mainly because it helps you stay present. When you’re fully focused on what you’re hearing, feeling, and doing, there’s less room to get caught up in the mental replaying and worrying that can fuel stress, Liddle says.

, PhD, a professor of music psychology at the University of Leeds. Anxiety can keep the mind focused on what might go wrong, while depression can make the present feel flat. Raving, by contrast, demands attention in a different way. Instead of sitting with your thoughts, you’re listening to loud, immersive music, dancing to the beat, and anticipating the next drop, Liddle explains.

That physical engagement helps interrupt rumination and creates a sense of clarity that lasts beyond the dance floor; it can help clear your head. Alex Daly attended her first EDM show at 40 after her partner, who’d been going to raves for years, encouraged her to come along. A year later, raving has become a central part of her wellness routine.

If she’s having a stressful week and doesn’t have an EDM show on her calendar, she immediately starts looking for one.

“Once I’m in the crowd, I get into a flow state, and moving my body to the beat really helps me process my emotions,” says Daly, now 41. “Dancing helps me stop ruminating, get out of my head, and back into my body. ” For a few hours, there’s simply less room for the mental noise of everyday life. In a way, it’s like the pounding beat is a reset button you can dance to.

Of course, rave culture has long been tied to recreational drugs like MDMA, which can bring on feelings of euphoria, connection, and stress relief. That link hasn’t disappeared. Some of the women in thestudy said they took drugs, often to keep their energy up for dancing, while others went purely for the music and the movement.what gave the women a sense of belonging, the study uncovered.

“That's very much already there from their perspective,” Greasley says. “The drugs are more to do with energy levels and also the marrying of the drugs and the music. Many women called it a spiritual experience to be in ecstatic states whilst dancing to the music. ”Karen D., 62, who asked that her last name be withheld because she discusses her drug use, sees it the same way.

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She started going to raves in her early 50s with her second husband. While she partakes in recreational drug use, she also knows people who attend raves completely sober. For her, the bonding comes from dancing with like-minded people who are all just happy to be there. But Karen acknowledges that drugs heighten those feelings and add to the mental health boost she gets from raving.

“I feel like my brain’s reconnecting in ways that it has forgotten how to connect,” she says. “I can get down with what’s going on in my life at times, and it completely transforms me into a much more positive person. ”in the act of staying out late, dancing for hours, and disrupting those prescribed wellness rules.

“In this world where everything is so optimized and planned and scheduled, there is something that we lose in terms of fun,” says Liddle, noting that raving brings it to the forefront. The key is to accept the occasional trade-off—less sleep in the name of mental health benefits—and to strike a balance between partying and recovering.

Manson has attended a couple of Daybreaker events, which are morning, sober parties and raves, often starting around 6 a.m. Early parties like these are becoming more common. O’Grady adds that more women DJs are putting on earlier shows with the attitude of: “We all want to get together, we all want to have a dance, but we want to be in bed by midnight.

” However, Manson prefers later shows because she finds that’s when more traditional EDM is played. But staying up until 4 a.m. at these events has been a bit of a learning curve, so she tries to limit her events to one per weekend.

“The enthusiasm's there, but I'm not prepared to spend so much time recovering,” she says. “Once is great, it does what I want it to do. It makes me feel good. I get to connect with people that I enjoy spending time with.

” She prioritizes sleeping in the next morning, and just rests the next day if she needs to. Then, she can still go to the gym and take long walks during the week. Despite the missed-out-on sleep, Karen D. finds that rave life rejuvenates her.

“If I've been away at a festival for a weekend, I come back very tired because I need more sleep,” she says. “However, I do feel refreshed somehow—more clearheaded. ” But she still makes sure to still get seven hours of sleep if she goes to bed late, so then she can still fulfill her responsibilities at home, like taking her grandson to school.

The tradeoff is also worth it for her, and in fact, going to raves inadvertently benefits her wellness routine. It “really helps motivate me to do weight training, to go running, to do all these wholesome recognized exercises, because I want to stay well to be able to go and dance 3 o'clock in the morning,” she says.

Rave culture is no longer just for younger people, and women in midlife are soaking in every ounce of fun, freedom, community, and release.

“They don't want to be defined by their age, but more importantly, they don't want to be restricted by it,” says O’Grady. “Saying, ‘I want to dress up in my sequins, I want to put my face on, I want to go and have a dance, I want to stay out all night and shrug off my responsibilities for a little while, I want all of that and why shouldn't I?

’” For Manson, getting ready is part of the appeal, and she’s collected a variety of vibrant, fun outfits to go out in.

“It's almost like creating a bit of an identity, which I'm quite enjoying,” she says. At this stage of life, raving has given her a way to reinvent herself. Midlife can chip away at a woman’s confidence and leave her feeling overlooked. Raving pushes back on that by giving women a place to be bold and seen.

As Karen D. puts it, “Women of my age can often disappear or become invisible, and it's almost the opposite of that. ” Since her husband’s death, Manson has made a point of pushing herself to try new things. Raving has given her lasting memories, a fresh outlook, and a crew of friends who aren’t ready to stop dancing anytime soon.

“I live with the feeling that life’s very short and precious,” she says, “so seize the moment. ”A Doctor Shares The 3 Most Important Changes For Losing Fat And Building Muscle