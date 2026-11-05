ABC 7 Chicago Anchor Ravi Baichwal Departs After 20 Years; No Permanent Replacement Announced

ABC 7 Chicago confirms Ravi Baichwal is leaving after two decades. The station will not renew his contract, ending his tenure as anchor of the evening newscasts.

ABC 7 Chicago has confirmed that veteran journalist Ravi Baichwal has officially left the station after a twenty-year career. The network announced on November 4, 2026, that it decided not to renew his contract. This decision brings his long-standing tenure to an abrupt close.

An ABC 7/WLS-TV spokesperson provided a brief statement regarding the change. They noted that Baichwal has moved on and wished him well in his next chapter. This official confirmation came after recent absences had already raised questions among viewers.

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Baichwal had been anchoring the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts for the station. He took over those positions in 2023 after joining ABC 7 in 2006. During his time at the network, he won multiple Emmy Awards for his reporting. His presence became a staple of local news coverage in Chicago.

Before joining ABC 7, Baichwal built a significant journalism career in Canada. He began his professional journey at CBC in 1996. He later hosted CTV's national morning show and reported for CTV National News. These roles established him as a veteran broadcaster before he relocated to the United States.

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One particularly shocking incident occurred in December 2007 during his 10 p.m. newscast. A minivan crashed through the station's State Street studio window while he was on air. Cameras captured Baichwal's immediate reaction live as the vehicle smashed into the set.

Despite the shocking moment, he maintained relative composure throughout the broadcast. This event remains one of the most memorable moments in the station's history. It highlighted his ability to stay professional under extreme pressure.

Baichwal had been missing from recent broadcasts recently. This drew attention after a social media post surfaced which mentioned an alleged altercation involving Baichwal in a restaurant in Chicago last month. However, neither Baichwal nor the studio addressed the post directly.

ABC 7 has yet to name his permanent replacement for the evening anchor positions. Mark Rivera will fill in temporarily while the station searches for a long-term solution. Cheryl Burton and Judy Hsu continue anchoring their respective newscasts during this transition period.

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The temporary arrangement ensures that viewers still receive consistent news coverage. The station has not provided a timeline for when a permanent successor will be hired. This uncertainty has left many fans wondering who will take over the prime evening slots.