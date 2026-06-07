Ravenswood City School District in East Palo Alto passes $70 million school bond to build new classrooms

The Ravenswood City School District in East Palo Alto faced a unique crisis when enrollment at the nearby tuition-free private school, founded by Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, surged. The district had to build new classrooms to accommodate the influx of students, and voters approved a $70 million school bond to fund the construction. The bond passed with an early lead on election night, and early returns showed it passing with 66% of the vote. The district's superintendent, Gina Sudaria, expressed relief, stating that the bond measure passing was a big relief and that they now had the funds to address the enrollment surge without resorting to temporary classrooms.

The Ravenswood City School District in East Palo Alto faced a unique crisis when enrollment at the nearby tuition-free private school , founded by Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan , surged.

The district had to build new classrooms to accommodate the influx of students, and voters approved a $70 million school bond to fund the construction. The bond passed with an early lead on election night, and early returns showed it passing with 66% of the vote. The district's superintendent, Gina Sudaria, expressed relief, stating that the bond measure passing was a big relief and that they now had the funds to address the enrollment surge without resorting to temporary classrooms.

The district's declining enrollment and aging facilities were the primary reasons for the need for the bond measure. The district's Board of Education Trustee, Jenny Bloom, mentioned that the district had to make hard decisions to address declining enrollment and a budget deficit before other districts had to. The bond measure's easy win was in contrast to the majority of local funding measures on the ballot, which had a lower approval rate.

The district's success in passing the bond measure could be attributed to the straightforward message of addressing overcrowded schools and a spike in enrollment





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Ravenswood City School District Tuition-Free Private School Mark Zuckerberg Priscilla Chan School Bond Building New Classrooms Enrollment Surge Temporary Classrooms Hard Decisions Budget Deficit Inequitable State Funding Formula California's 'Inequitable' State Funding Formu School Closures Enrollment Declines School Renovations School Bonds School Funding School Funding Measures School Funding Cuts School Funding Losses School Funding Challenges School Funding Issues School Funding Problems School Funding Difficulties School Funding Challenges School Funding Issues School Funding Problems School Funding Difficulties School Funding Challenges School Funding Issues School Funding Problems School Funding Difficulties

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