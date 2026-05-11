Ravens fall to Jaguars 33-10 as undrafted rookie QB Joe Fagnano throws two interceptions

With no healthy quarterbacks available, the Baltimore Ravens started undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano in a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fagnano threw two interceptions and the Ravens fell to 4-4.

The Baltimore Ravens were forced to start undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano in a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Baltimore.

Rookie Fagnano Struggles In Debut Loss

With no healthy quarterbacks on the roster, the Ravens threw Fagnano into action with no experience. The 25-year-old rookie finished 10-of-18 passing for 60 yards and two interceptions. The game turned when Fagnano threw an interception on the third play of the second half. The Jaguars had scored a touchdown to take the lead in the first half, and the interception was the backbreaker.

Also read Jaguars Rout Ravens 33-10 as Third-String QB Joe Fagnano Struggles in First Start

The Ravens second-half drives went: interception, punt, punt, turnover on downs, interception, fumble, and a meaningless touchdown to end it. At one point, Baltimore had an interception and a fumble on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter. The Ravens ran only three plays in the fourth quarter.

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Ravens first-year coach Jesse Minter said after the game: Obviously, it is a tough situation for our guys, but I just told them there is no excuses, there is no whatever, We do not have this guy; we do not have that guy. The results are not acceptable for us and what we are after. In an earlier game against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 1, 2026, at Orchard Park, New York, Fagnano made his regular-season debut.

Fagnano Bills Debut Highlights And Injuries

He checked in for the offense second drive of the second quarter and had back-to-back completions of 10-plus yards. He finished 10-of-21 for 91 passing yards and an ill-advised interception off a tipped pass while staring down his target. He was sacked three times and suffered an ankle injury. His most impressive throw was a 22-yard completion to Rashod Bateman on a key third down in the third quarter.

He threw with anticipation and had 15 yards tacked on after being taken out by the knees by Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver. The Ravens lost sack leader and stout run-defending fourth-year pro Tavius Robinson to a season-ending pectoral injury. Rookie outside linebacker Young set a new career high with 35 defensive snaps, 42.7% of the team total. He helped limit the Bills rushing attack to just 3.7 yards per rush by setting the edge and forcing runs back inside.

He finished with an assisted tackle on Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a quarterback sneak for no gain on third and short. Young was the Ravens highest-graded rookie defender and second-highest overall, according to Pro Football Focus. First-round interior offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane missed his first game with an MCL sprain. The only rookies who were healthy scratches were fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and fifth-round cornerback Chandler Rivers.

Fifth-round running back Adam Randall was not activated from short-term injured reserve in his fourth week of eligibility. Seventh-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is on the practice squad and has yet to be elevated. With all the turnover at quarterback, the third-round rookie did not get many chances in the passing game.

Rookie Defensive And Offensive Performances

He hauled in his lone target for 13 yards and a first down before getting pushed after moving the ball deep into the red zone to the Buffalo seven-yard line. The fourth-rounder played the second-fewest offensive snaps of the season in his second week back from a hand injury. Hibner was targeted as a pass-catcher for the first time in his last three appearances but did not record a catch.

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He had an up-and-down performance as a blocker in the running game, helping spring Derrick Henry for the Ravens only touchdown of the game and struggling to execute other insert blocks fully. The fifth-rounder played his fewest offensive snaps since Week 2 for the second week in a row with 13, and once again that did not stop him from making his presence felt as he recorded at least one catch in his fourth straight game.

He reeled in one of his two targets for 15 yards on a diving catch for Fagnano first completion. Cuevas was overthrown on his first target and finished as the Ravens highest-graded rookie and overall offensive player per PFF, with an overall grade of 84.7. The sixth-round specialist had a strong outing with five punts for 249 yards, including a season-high average of 49.8 yards per punt and a long of 62, tying for his longest of the season.

Special Teams And Team Standing Context

Eckley did not have any touchbacks and was able to pin the Bills back inside their own 20-yard line twice. With Lamar Jackson out, the Ravens are likely to punt more, which will give Ryan Eckley the reps he needs to settle in and find consistency at the NFL level.

The undrafted free agent saw double his previous career-high in defensive snaps played with 34, which accounted for 41.5% of the team total, and his 22 snaps on special teams ranked first among all rookies and was the second-most on the team. He has upside. They are in an AFC North division in which every other team has a record above .500, and after falling to 4-4, they deservedly sit at the bottom of the standings heading into next week.

Baltimore hopes to right the ship next as they face the winless Chargers in Week 10 on Monday Night Football.