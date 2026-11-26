The Baltimore Ravens announced a pair of roster transactions on Tuesday, and neither came as a surprise for different reasons. The release of third-year quarter

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester runs the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Baltimore Ravens announced a pair of roster transactions on Tuesday, and neither came as a surprise for different reasons. The release of third-year quarterback Kedon Slovis, who had been serving as the emergency third quarterback for the past two weeks, might've resulted in him being re-signed to the practice squad had he not been claimed off waivers.

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The same can not be said for former starting return specialist LaJohntay Wester. The Ravens parting ways with Wester comes off the heels of a disastrous outing by the second-year wide receiver in the team'sAfter the defense forced a three-and-out early in the second quarter, the first was recovered by the Panthers at the Baltimore 23-yard line, and it only took them three plays to get into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown and then first of several lead changes in the back-and-forth affair.