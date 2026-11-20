The Ravens have seemingly seen and heard enough.

Marlon Humphrey has been sent home for the week by the team and the cornerback will be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, head coach Jesse Minter announced Thursday.during an episode of his “The Marlon Humphrey Show” podcast.

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Baltimore, Maryland, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Getty Images “I will say this — he’s very remorseful. I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city,” Minter said.

Also read Ravens send Marlon Humphrey home for week, inactive vs Panthers after Baltimore criminals remark

“When you say something like that, it’s not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate. ” Humphrey, 30, landed in hot water after he recently took a shot at Baltimore, the city he’s called his football home for his entire 10-season career.

“What’s Baltimore best at making? They’re best at making criminals,” he said, which was quickly clipped and went viral on social media.

Advertisement

“As you guys know, I’ve been here my whole career and I’ve spent lots of offseasons here. Welcomed a son here and I’m an investor in the city, and I’m an investor in different areas of parts of the state,” Humphrey told reporters.

“Obviously, I do know the effect that words have and just would like to apologize for those comments. ”Many didn’t take kindly to what the 30-year-old had to say, including Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who stated “a verbal apology is not enough. ” Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell during an NFL game Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough “Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper,” he said in a statement.

“I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way. “They wouldn’t do that because our team and city are supposed to be united as one. Baltimore versus the world.

Advertisement

” Minter, who was with the Ravens from 2017-20 before becoming the head coach last offseason, said Thursday that Humphrey will be inactive for just the one game and will not attend practice. The Ravens’ season has taken a serious turn.loss to the previously winless Chargers“Having to be a leader when the team needs you the most is my job,” Minter said.

“This is a team thing, in my opinion. He’s going to be dealing with this a lot more probably than the rest of the team. … This is about the team and putting us in the best situation to be successful, going down there for one reason to play well, win a football game. The rest of it is what it is. ”