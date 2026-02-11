Ravens Sign Austin Reed to Practice Squad Amid Quarterback Injury Crisis

The Baltimore Ravens have signed quarterback Austin Reed to their practice squad to provide depth after Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley suffered injuries. Reed's familiarity with the offense makes him a potentIal candidate to back up or begin against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ravens Navigate Quarterback Crisis with Austin Reed Signing

The Baltimore Ravens have found themselves in a precarious position at the quarterback position following a series of injuries that have decimated their depth chart. In an effort to stabilize the team ahead of their upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars , the franchise has officially signed veteran quarterback Austin Reed to thier practice squad . This roster relocate comes with immediate urgency, as head coach Jesse Minter confirmed that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will require surgery for a thumb injury sustained during the fIrst offensive snap of the previous week's game. Jackson has been placed on injured reserve, effectively sidelining him for a minimum of four games. The situation was further complicated when backup Tyler Huntley suffered a toe injury during the same contest, leaving his availability for the upcoming game highly uncertain. Consequently, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano , who built his regular-season debut in the recent loss to Buffalo, is currently the only healthy quarterback listed on the active roster.

Reed's acquisition was made possible after the Ravens waived fullback Lucas Scott to create a vacancy on the practice squad. The 26-year-aged quarterback brings a wealth of familiarity with the team's systems, having spent portions of training camp and the preseason with Baltimore. This familiarity is crucial given the compact turnaround moment before the game against Jacksonville. Reed had previously joined the Ravens on August 12 after Skylar Thompson was placed on injured reserve. During his time with the team earlier in the season, he built a positive impression, completing passes and demonstrating his ability to extend plays with his legs. In the preseason, Reed appeared in all three games,completing six of 12 passes for 59 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also showcased his running ability with a 14-yard touchdown scramble. his previous tenure with the Chicago Bears during the summer of 2025 also provided him with direct experience under offensive coordinator Ryan Doyle, a connection that adds another layer of value to his recent signing.

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While Reed's addition provides necessary depth and a capable hand to sprint practice reps, it does not immediately solve the pressing question of who will start on Thursday. The squad must decide whether to elevate Reed from the practice squad to the active roster or rely on Fagnano. Fagnano's regular-season debut against Buffalo was marked by struggles, as he completed ten of 21 passes for 91 yards while throwing an interception and losing a fumble in a 36-10 defeat. Reed's presence offers a more experienced option who can step in if Huntley is deemed unfit to play. Reed's background includes stints with the Dallas Renegades in the United Football League,where he led the league in passing yards and set a single-season record with 21 touchdown passes in 2026. this professional experience,combined with his college success at Western Kentucky, where he was named C-USA Newcomer of the Year, positions him as a competent fallback plan. The Ravens have also made other roster adjustments, including activating T.J. Tampa, Jake Moody, and Ja'Kobi Lane from injured reserve or practice squad elevations, while releasing several players to manage salary cap and roster limits.

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The stakes for this upcoming game are high, as the 4-4 Ravens are currently vying for a spot in the AFC North race. A loss could significantly damage their playoff aspirations, making every decision critical. The coaching staff faces the difficult task of managing player health while ensuring the offense remains effective under the center. Reed's personal tale has also drawn attention,particularly his resilience as a father to twin girls born prematurely. Despite personal challenges, Reed has maintained a professional trajectory that includes leading the United Football League in passing while balancing family duties. His return to the NFL fold with Baltimore represents more than just a roster fill-in; it's a testament to perseverance in a highly competitive league. as the squad prepares for the rapid turnaround, all eyes will be on the quarterback situation. Whether Fagnano gets another start or Reed is elevated to face the Jaguars,the Ravens must find a way to generate offensive rhythm with a depleted group. The coming week will be a test of adaptability and depth for a franchise that has relied heavily on Lamar Jackson's unique skill set throughout the season.