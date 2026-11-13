Ravens QB Lamar Jackson recovering from broken and dislocated thumb

Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson is healing from a broken and dislocated thumb suffered in Week 8, with a typical recovery timeline of six to ten weeks. Jackson, who missed his first snap of the game against Buffalo, becomes the team's fourth starting quarterback in four games, joining an injury-plagued history that includes missing multiple games in four of the past six seasons.

Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Friday that quarterback Lamar Jackson is recovering from a broken and dislocated thumb — and that it typically takes six to 10 weeks to heal from that type of injury.against Buffalo.

This was the first time Minter and the Ravens offered any specific details on the injury. The update came in the form of a statement on social media, and Minter cautioned that timelines are difficult to predict.

Also read Ravens: Lamar Jackson out 6-10 weeks after thumb surgery, return timeline unclear

"Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8. Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks to heal," Minter said.

"He is doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return. We are committed to playing our best football over the second half of the season.

Advertisement

", who is set to become their fourth different starting quarterback in a four-game span. Tyler Huntley, who was Jackson’s backup, is on injured reserve with a toe issue. It’s the latest injury for the two-time NFL MVP. Jackson had just returned from a high left ankle sprain, suffered in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, that cost him three games.

He was hurt on his first snap against the Bills, and Minter initially said the thumb injury could Jackson has missed multiple games in four of the past six seasons. By ESPN’s count, he had been sidelined for 17 games with injuries since 2019, not including COVID-19 or illness, before he sat out the Ravens’ 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2021, an ankle injury in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns ended his season, costing him the final four games. A year later, a sprained PCL in his knee in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos kept him out of the final five regular-season games and Baltimore’s wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last season, a hamstring strain in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs cost him three games, and a back contusion kept him out of Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers. The Ravens missed the playoffs in both 2021 and 2025. Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Talks 'Needed' Win, Being 'Proud' Of Jayden DanielsFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.