Baltimore Ravens face critical offensive line failures against the Chargers, with rookie coordinator Declan Doyle struggling to protect Jacoby Brissett.

On November 16, 2026, the Baltimore Ravens suffered a devastating defeat to the winless Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium, a loss that has brought the team's structural failures to a breaking point. The game highlighted a catastrophic breakdown in the offensive line unit, which has struggled to provide stability throughout the 2026 season. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, making his fourth start in the last four weeks, faced relentless pressure that left the offense ineffectual and the coaching staff under intense scrutiny. The Ravens now sit at five consecutive losses, with their season effectively over before their Week 13 bye week arrives. With franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson ruled out for the remainder of 2026 due to injury, the team faces a critical juncture regarding its future roster composition and coaching strategies.

Offensive Line Unit Fails in Pass Protection

The Ravens' offensive line ranking of 26th in the NFL for pressure rate reflects a complete lack of cohesion and talent at every position. Rookie head coach Jesse Minter and offensive playcaller Declan Doyle are managing a unit that has swapped personnel repeatedly without finding a solution. The decision to move Justin Jurgens to center in place of rookie Ioane Vega, who is now injured, proved to be a major misstep. Additionally, the signing of free agent guard John Simpson, a $20 million investment, has yielded no positive returns, with the interior line being tossed around by a Chargers defensive front that is not considered elite. The combination of these personnel failures has left Jacoby Brissett constantly under siege, preventing him from establishing any rhythm in the passing game.

Also read Bengals Offensive Line Destroying Poor Play 'Narrative' During 2026 Season

Tackle Ronnie Stanley, 32, has struggled significantly with pass protection, allowing two quarterback hits, four hurries, and five pressures during the Monday game. Stanley, who has dealt with career-threatening leg and ankle issues in previous seasons, appears to be on borrowed time with the franchise. His contract structure has allowed Baltimore to keep him on a cheap deal, but his recent performance, including nine penalties in nine games, suggests he is no longer viable. Veteran Roger Rosengarten has also failed to hold his ground, indicating that the tackle positions require at least one, if not two, new starting players by the spring.

Derrick Henry Run Game Stalls Completely

The run game, which relies heavily on Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry, has been equally disastrous. In the first half against the Chargers, Henry recorded only negative two yards before contact, and he finished the entire game with 16 rushes for just 16 yards. Over the last five weeks, the Ravens have rushed 118 times for 434 yards, averaging 3.7 yards per carry, which ranks 27th in the NFL. They are averaging only 0.86 yards before contact, placing them 25th in the league, and are converting just 37.5 percent of their third-down rushing attempts.

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The struggles have been particularly acute when running under center, a scheme that rookie coordinator Declan Doyle was expected to leverage effectively. Since Week 6, the Ravens have averaged just 2.7 yards per carry in under-center runs, a statistic tied for last in the NFL. Rookie running back Derrick Henry publicly addressed the issues, stating that the team is simply not good enough to be efficient. He noted that the linemen are healthy and trying to do their jobs, but the collective execution is failing. This lack of production forces the offense into predictable situations and puts additional strain on the passing attack.

Declan Doyle's Playcalling Faces Scrutiny

Rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is dealing with opposing defenses that have identified strong tells in his play-calling tendencies. Defenses are now easily distinguishing when the Ravens are running inside on under-center rushes versus when they are calling outside zone plays for Derrick Henry. This predictability has created a total mess for the offense, allowing defenses to key in on specific gaps and neutralize the run game. The lack of strategic diversity has made the Ravens' offense one-dimensional and easily exploitable by opponents.

While Doyle has been tasked with revitalizing the offense, the fundamental issues with the personnel on the field limit his options. The front office has failed to hit on several young offensive line projects, including the current struggles of Ioane. There is a growing consensus that the current staff and roster construction are insufficient for competitive play. Coaches have mumbled about accountability and telling the truth but have taken no decisive action against veterans who continue to make the same mistakes. This inaction must change if the team hopes to salvage any credibility for the future.

Roster Overhaul Necessary for Future Seasons

With the season effectively concluded, the Baltimore Ravens must pivot to a rebuilding mindset focused on their offensive line. The failure to trade away Derrick Henry or Ronnie Stanley at the deadline was a strategic error that now leaves the team stuck with declining assets. The organization needs to evaluate young linemen like Emery Jones and Chuma Edoga, who is preferred by some in the front office despite his mixed record across three different teams. Edoga, who previously worked with offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, may see an opportunity to secure a starting role if Ioane requires more recovery time from his recent injuries.

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The path forward requires sweeping changes to the offensive line personnel and a reassessment of the coaching staff's effectiveness. Jesse Minter's frustration is growing by the week, and the lack of results suggests that significant adjustments are needed. The Ravens cannot rely on journeyman quarterbacks to carry a broken offense. They must address the fundamental issues of pass protection and run blocking to ensure that any future quarterback, whether a rookie or a veteran, has a chance to succeed. The upcoming offseason will be defined by these critical roster decisions and the potential departure of key veterans like Stanley.