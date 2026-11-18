The Baltimore Ravens sent cornerback Marlon Humphrey home for the week and he will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers after his podcast comment that Baltimore is best at making criminals, head coach Jesse Minter announced Thursday.

The Baltimore Ravens have sent cornerback Marlon Humphrey home for the week and he will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Jesse Minter announced Thursday.

The decision follows Humphrey's podcast comment that Baltimore is best at making criminals. Minter said Humphrey is very remorseful and understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city. When you say something like that, it is not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate, Minter said. He added that Humphrey will be inactive for just the one game and will not attend practice.

Also read Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey apologizes for saying Baltimore is the 'best at making criminals'

Marlon Humphrey Makes Criminal Remark

Humphrey, 30, landed in hot water after he recently took a shot at Baltimore, the city he has called his football home for his entire 10-season career. What is Baltimore best at making? They are best at making criminals, he said on his podcast, which was quickly clipped and went viral on social media. Humphrey then apologized Wednesday while in the locker room following practice.

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As you guys know, I have been here my whole career and I have spent lots of offseasons here. Welcomed a son here and I am an investor in the city, and I am an investor in different areas of parts of the state, Humphrey told reporters. Obviously, I do know the effect that words have and just would like to apologize for those comments.

Many did not take kindly to what the 30-year-old had to say, including Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who stated a verbal apology is not enough. Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper, he said in a statement.

Mayor Brandon Scott Demands More

I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way, Scott said. They would not do that because our team and city are supposed to be united as one. Baltimore versus the world. I invite Marlon to sit down with me and some Baltimoreans who have re-entered into our community and are now preventing others from making the mistakes they made.

Humphrey said he has conversations about stuff like that all the time, but those will remain private. Just speaking for myself, I love this city. I know what this city means to me and my family, and the opportunity that we have been granted here, he said. Take a lot of pride in being here, and having been here before and choosing to come back here, it is a great city with a bunch of great people.

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We desperately want to represent this city the right way by how we play. Humphrey said he will still keep doing the podcast. I love the city, he said. I think I have expressed this many times: I want to win in front of the fans, just because it is not cheap to be in those seats.

Coach Jesse Minter Explains Decision

Minter, who was with the Ravens from 2017-20 before becoming the head coach last offseason, said Thursday that Humphrey will be inactive for just the one game and will not attend practice. Across 10 games this season, Humphrey has forced two fumbles and tallied 40 combined tackles. The Ravens season has taken a serious turn. At 4-6, they sit in last in the AFC North and are currently on a five-game skid following Monday's loss.

Having to be a leader when the team needs you the most is my job, Minter said. This is a team thing, in my opinion. He is going to be dealing with this a lot more probably than the rest of the team. This is about the team and putting us in the best situation to be successful, going down there for one reason to play well, win a football game.

The rest of it is what it is. Humphrey's comments come at a time when patience is wearing thin among Baltimore fans. The Ravens may be on their way to a second straight disappointing season with quarterback Lamar Jackson injured. Baltimore has been particularly bad at home, dropping seven of its past eight games at M&T Bank Stadium, and Humphrey has become a target because of his issues in coverage.