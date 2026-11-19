The Baltimore Ravens deactivated cornerback Marlon Humphrey and sent him home after he said on his podcast that Baltimore is best at making criminals. Humphrey apologized, but Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said a verbal apology is not enough.

The Baltimore Ravens have deactivated cornerback Marlon Humphrey for this weekend's game at the Carolina Panthers after the veteran said on a podcast that criminals are among the things Baltimore is best at making.

The team sent Humphrey home and he will not practice, head coach Jesse Minter announced Thursday. Humphrey, a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Ravens since 2017. Humphrey made the comment on his eponymous podcast. He said, They're best at making criminals.

Also read Ravens send Marlon Humphrey home for week, inactive vs Panthers after Baltimore criminals remark

Humphrey Comments Spark Backlash

He added, Yeah, no, that's obviously going to get cut out. He was joking about criticism he has received this season from Ravens fans during the team's current five-game losing streak. The remark drew immediate backlash from inside and outside the organization. Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell reacted to the comment.

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He said, I think he was trying to say it in a joking manner. But it's not a joking matter. That's not cool. I think he knows that.

Minter also addressed the situation. He said, When you say something like that, it's not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate. Humphrey apologized for the comments Wednesday. He said, As you guys know, I've been here my whole career.

Mayor Scott Rebukes Humphrey

Spent lots of offseasons here. Welcomed a son here, and I'm an investor in the city. And obviously, I do know the effect that words have and just like to apologize for those comments. Despite the apology, Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said a verbal apology was not enough.

Scott issued a strong rebuke. He said, Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper. He added, I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs, but we have recently lost our way.

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So far in 2026, Baltimore has seen a decrease in homicides of 23 percent, carjackings of 43 percent, and burglaries of 16 percent compared to last year under Scott. Humphrey has logged one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, nine passes defended and 40 combined tackles in 10 games this year. Baltimore has lost five consecutive games and is in last place in the AFC North at 4-6.

Season Stats and Team Standing

This is not the first time Humphrey has been in trouble, as he has faced criticism this season.