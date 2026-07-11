Baltimore Ravens Acquire Jacoby Brissett From Cardinals And Keep Derrick Henry Ahead Of Deadline

The Baltimore Ravens are not trading running back Derrick Henry and have acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals after injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

The Baltimore Ravens have finalized a trade to acquire quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals and explicitly confirmed they will not trade running back Derrick Henry before the NFL trade deadline.

This decisive move addresses a catastrophic injury crisis at the quarterback position while stabilizing the team's offensive core. The Ravens are currently sitting at a 4-5 record after losing four straight games and have been outscored 104-33 in their last three contests against the Bengals, Bills, and Jaguars.

Also read Patriots and Giants emerge as favorites to trade for Ravens RB Derrick Henry

Brissett is expected to step in as the starting quarterback immediately. The Cardinals previously benched Brissett in the second half of a Week 8 comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys, handing the reins to Gardner Minshew. Rookie Carson Beck was also named as the backup for Week 9, making Brissett available for acquisition.

Rumors had heavily circulated that Henry, who is 32 years old, would be moved as the Ravens season spiraled. However, the New York Giants reached out to Baltimore specifically to inquire about backup running back Justice Hill, not Henry. It remains unclear if a deal for Hill will still materialize.

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Derrick Henry showed no desire to leave Baltimore following the team's 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He stated clearly that he has not discussed being traded to another team and urged the organization to focus on returning to work and turning the season around.

Henry's production has dipped while starting quarterback Lamar Jackson has been sidelined. He is currently averaging only 3.9 yards per carry as the team struggles to find offensive rhythm. The Ravens are now shifting their focus to other potential targets, including Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, as the trade deadline approaches.

The quarterback situation became dire when Lamar Jackson broke his thumb on the first play of the game against the Buffalo Bills. The injury occurred when his throwing hand collided with Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau. The Ravens lost that game 36-10, and Jackson was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Tyler Huntley had resumed the starting role but suffered a turf toe injury during the same Bills matchup, ending his season. Rookie Joe Fagnano took over in the loss and is expected to start against the Jaguars, but the team lacked confidence in his ability to save the season.

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Jackson will miss at least four games due to his injured reserve designation. While there is a chance he returns after thumb surgery, the Ravens needed immediate stability. Brissett arrives with significant experience, though critics note he has never proven to be a season-saving quarterback.

The Ravens have lost by at least 20 points in each of their last three games. The offensive unit failed to generate any momentum against a strong Jacksonville defense, highlighting the urgency of their front office decisions. Bringing in Brissett was the primary answer to that problem.

With the Giants interested in Justice Hill, the Ravens might still explore a deal for the backup running back. New England could also be a destination for Henry if the Giants decide against pursuing Hill, especially with the Patriots dealing with their own roster issues like TreVeyon Henderson's hospitalization.

The team's playoff hopes are now entirely dependent on Brissett's ability to lead the offense. They must stop the bleeding after the four-game losing streak to remain in the competitive AFC playoff picture. The acquisition of Brissett signals that the Ravens are trying to salvage the season rather than sell off assets.