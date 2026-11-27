Baltimore Ravens GM John DeCosta faces intense criticism for costly roster errors including John Simpson and Tyler Huntley while the offense struggles under rookie coaches.

Baltimore Ravens General Manager John DeCosta is facing intense scrutiny after a season marked by severe offensive deficiencies and questionable personnel decisions. Despite significant expectations, the team has struggled to produce points, leading to widespread criticism of the front office's strategy and execution.

John DeCosta's Offensive Strategy Flawed

John DeCosta has drawn heavy criticism for his handling of the offensive roster, with many observers labeling the front office's approach as fundamentally flawed. Critics argue that the general manager failed to address obvious weaknesses at critical position groups throughout the offseason.

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The perception is that resources were disproportionately allocated to the defense while the offense received minimal financial attention. This imbalance has resulted in a unit that appears unprepared for the demands of the NFL season. The lack of investment in key offensive pieces has left the team vulnerable to defensive pressures.

Rookie Head Coach Jesse Minter and Rookie Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle have inherited a roster that lacks cohesion. The combination of inexperienced leadership and a poorly constructed lineup has led to disastrous results on the field. The team's inability to sustain drives has become a recurring theme this season.

John Simpson Causes Protection Issues

Baltimore Ravens Guard John Simpson has been identified as a major liability in the offensive line. He is currently under contract for a guaranteed five point five million dollars into 2027, a move widely considered to be a poor use of cap space. Simpson's performance has been described as a complete disaster since joining the team.

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Although he had success with the Ravens several years ago, his current physical limitations and pass protection issues have undermined the entire backfield. His presence has forced the center position to constantly adjust, leading to consistent breakdowns in communication and blocking schemes. The inside run game has stagnated significantly under his watch.

Since Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson went down, under-center runs have averaged just 2.7 yards per carry. Simpson has been repeatedly penalized for holding and has allowed multiple sacks, directly impacting the quarterback's ability to operate. This has contributed to a high turnover rate at the quarterback position this season.

Tyler Huntley Limited as Backup

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Tyler Huntley remains on the roster as a backup, despite being viewed as a significant downgrade from other available options. He was re-signed after his previous stint with the team, but his skill set does not match the mobility and athleticism of Lamar Jackson.

When Huntley is in the game, the offense becomes one-dimensional due to his reluctance to throw downfield. This limitation makes the team highly predictable and easier to defend. The team relied on him to win a game in Atlanta in overtime, but this was a low bar to clear for a starting quarterback.

Multiple other quarterbacks have been used this season, including Jacoby Brissett, who performs multiple levels above Huntley. The front office is expected to explore upgrading the backup quarterback position in future offseasons. Huntley's contract structure makes him an inexpensive option, but his ceiling is limited.

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Tight End Depth Suffering

The Ravens signed Tight End Durham Smythe to bolster their receiving corps, hoping to leverage his experience with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. Smythe was performing well, aiding the ground game and elevating the team's offensive Expected Points Added when on the field.

However, Smythe suffered a season-ending injury early in the season, leaving a significant void in the tight end room. His replacement, Nick Vannett, lacks the versatility and impact of Smythe. The loss of Smythe has hampered the offense's ability to execute complex passing schemes.

Front office insiders admit it was naive not to acquire more players with ties to the new coaching staff. The lack of familiar faces has forced rookie tight ends to carry a heavier burden. This depth issue has compounded the struggles of the offensive line and quarterback play.

Center Position Inadequate

Baltimore Ravens General Manager John DeCosta attempted to address the center position by trading for two centers at the trade deadline. One of these players has not yet appeared in a game for the team. This reactive move is viewed as a desperate attempt to dig out of a self-inflicted hole.

The decision not to draft a center in the second round has been criticized as a major oversight. The lack of a reliable starting center has disrupted the entire offensive line. The front office is expected to prioritize this position heavily in the upcoming draft.

The cumulative effect of these roster errors has left the Ravens with an offense that is nowhere near its potential. The team's struggles highlight the importance of strategic planning and resource allocation in the NFL. Future success will depend on correcting these foundational issues.