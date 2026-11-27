Ravens struggling rookie head coach Jesse Minter endured another tough week of practice amid a six-game losing streak and faces a daunting task Sunday in Housto

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Olaivavega Ioane blocks in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Ravens struggling rookie head coach Jesse Minter endured another tough week of practice amid a six-game losing streak and faces a daunting task Sunday in Houston with his roster once again compromised by injury.

, revealed after the final practice of the week that he will face the desperate Texans without his best offensive lineman and best defensive lineman. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike’s hamstring injury will keep him out of another game – though Minter sounded optimistic he may be back after the Week 13 bye – in what had seemed obvious since early in the week.

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However, Minter’s embattled offensive line – juggling personnel all season with general manager Eric DeCosta failing to build anything close to a competent unit – was not expected to be shuffled once again, but that will be the case. That group had its best game of the season against the Panthers, given the circumstances, in run blocking and pass protection but will not have first-round pick Vega Ioane available Sunday.