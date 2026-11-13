Ravens: Lamar Jackson out 6-10 weeks after thumb surgery, return timeline unclear

Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Lamar Jackson is recovering from surgery to repair a broken and dislocated thumb and will miss 6-10 weeks, leaving his return timeline uncertain.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to miss 6 to 10 weeks after surgery to repair a broken and dislocated thumb, the team said Friday.

Head coach Jesse Minter provided the update after declining to address the injury earlier in the week. Jackson suffered the injury on the first play of the Ravens Week 8 game. It was his first dropback after returning from a high-ankle sprain. He underwent surgery the same week, sources told OutKick and Fox News Digital.

Also read Ravens coach says Lamar Jackson's injury typically requires a 6-10 week healing period

The team had been criticized for not providing clear details on whether surgery occurred or what the recovery timeline looked like. Minter had previously been criticized for calling Jackson's high-ankle sprain a day-to-day situation for nearly three weeks. Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8, the team said in a statement.

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Surgery Recovery Timeline For Lamar Jackson

Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks to heal. Minter added: He is doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return. We are committed to playing our best football over the second half of the season. Six weeks from Nov. 1 would land on Dec. 13, which is Week 14 of the NFL's 18-week regular season.

That is the most optimistic view of when Jackson might return. It could also be the most improbable because recovering from this injury and surgery on his throwing hand is not easy for a quarterback, who must regain strength and flexibility after healing.

The other end of the spectrum is the 10-week recovery period, which would mean Jackson misses the remainder of the regular season and would not be ready until around Jan. 10, when the NFL's wild card round begins. The NFL has not yet released the actual dates of its postseason games. Jackson was one of three Ravens quarterbacks injured in rapid succession in the Week 8 game. The team placed him on Injured Reserve last week.

Ravens Struggle Without Injured Quarterback

The Ravens generally do not make players available to the media while on Injured Reserve. Baltimore has lost four straight games and sits in last place in the AFC North. The team has been outscored 117-43 during the skid and has just two AFC wins, with among the worst strength of victory tiebreakers in the conference. The Ravens are 7-15 in games started without Jackson since he became their starter in 2018.

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The team will not be favored in many games down the stretch. Baltimore is hoping Jacoby Brissett, just demoted to third string with rebuilding Arizona, can stabilize a failing run game and passing attack. Brissett is being traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Ravens following injuries to Jackson and Tyler Huntley. It remains highly unlikely that Jackson plays another game this season for multiple reasons.

Baltimore's playoff hopes are slim. Even the most optimistic return in mid-December would require the Ravens to stay relevant over their next three games. They have a bye in Week 13. Jackson last played a full football game in Week 3 in Brazil.

Contract Leverage And Future Outlook

Him returning in December under normal circumstances would be highly unlikely. This being the Ravens, the circumstances are anything but normal. Jackson has no more guarantees in his contract and no future injury protections, with a stable of poison pills in his favor. Jackson has the leverage to decide where he plays next season.

Putting him back on the field to risk further medical issues would be risky for both player and team, especially with a coaching staff that has yet to show it is ready for all of this. The Ravens would be wise to tread lightly with this player. Having Jackson hurt going into the offseason would only hurt his trade value. At this point it would be malfeasance to rush him back.