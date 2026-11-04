Ravens Fall to Bills 36-10 as Lamar Jackson Suffers Injury

Baltimore Ravens suffer a 36-10 defeat against Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Lamar Jackson exits with injury, dropping record to 4-4 in division standings.

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a decisive 36-10 road loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at New Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The defeat drops the Ravens to a 4-4 record and leaves them in last place within their division following three weeks of inconsistent play and significant injuries. Buffalo pulled away from Baltimore in the second half, extinguishing any upset chances early in the contest.

Ravens Defense Falls Behind Bills Offense

Baltimore entered the matchup as slight underdogs but failed to keep pace with the high-powered Bills offense throughout the game. The defensive unit struggled to contain Buffalo's attack, allowing scores that widened the gap significantly. This loss highlights ongoing struggles for the Ravens, who have been hampered by roster depth issues and execution errors on both sides of the ball during recent weeks.

Also read Ravens' Lamar Jackson expected to miss rest of season with thumb injury: report

Roquan Smith Leads Ravens Defense

Linebacker Roquan Smith emerged as the sole elite performer for the Baltimore defense, leading the team with 11 total tackles, including six solo stops. He also recorded two pass breakups and made several crucial stops to limit Buffalo's progress. According to grading metrics, Smith finished as the highest-graded player on the Ravens' defensive side, displaying exceptional speed and awareness while flying around the field.

Before leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion, Smith maintained tight coverage on the right side of the field. His performance was so dominant that he was not targeted once while on the field, showcasing his ability to disrupt passing lanes and control the middle of the defense against a potent Bills attack.

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Injuries Plague Ravens Offensive Backfield

Running back Justice Hill provided a bright spot for the depleted Ravens offense, leading the team in receptions with four catches for 20 yards. He also carried the ball three times for 15 yards, serving as a reliable safety valve when other options were unavailable. Hill's consistent production highlighted the lack of depth in the receiving corps during this critical divisional matchup.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned from injured reserve and made an immediate impact on defense and special teams. He recorded three solo tackles, recovered a fumble forced by Roquan Smith, and prevented any completions on the single target thrown his way. His return added necessary physicality to a secondary that had been struggling with consistency.

Lamar Jackson Exits With Thumb Injury

Quarterback Lamar Jackson exited the game after sustaining a thumb injury on the first offensive play from scrimmage. The collision occurred during a follow-through motion, raising concerns about a potentially season-ending outcome. Jackson's absence marked a turning point for the Ravens, who struggled to maintain offensive rhythm without their primary playmaker.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley also left the game shortly after entering, suffering a toe injury after being sacked on his fifth dropback. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano then took over in the second quarter but finished with an ankle injury. The Ravens became the first team since 2017 to have three different quarterbacks attempt passes in the first half, underscoring the severity of their injuries at the position.

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Defensive Lineman Creates Key Turnover

Defensive lineman Broderick Washington Jr. generated the Ravens' first turnover of the game by recovering a tipped pass intended for a Bills tight end. This play gave Baltimore possession deep in Buffalo territory and sparked a brief period of hope among fans. The offense capitalized on the momentum, scoring two plays later to narrow the deficit to one score.

Washington played 43 defensive snaps, the second-most of the season, providing steady pressure against the Bills offensive line. His ability to create chaos in the backfield and force errant throws proved vital during a game where pass protection issues plagued the Ravens throughout.