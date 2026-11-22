Baltimore Ravens deactivate cornerback Marlon Humphrey for making remarks about the city creating criminals, drawing sharp criticism from former NFL player Robert Griffin III.

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has deactivated cornerback Marlon Humphrey from the team roster ahead of this Sunday's scheduled game. The disciplinary action follows controversial comments Humphrey made in a recent interview where he characterized the city as being best at manufacturing criminals. This decision underscores the organization's commitment to maintaining respectful public discourse regarding the community that supports them.

The Controversial Remarks Trigger Deactivation

Humphrey made the provocative statement during the most recent episode of the podcast Star-Spangled Banner. When the host asked him what the city of Baltimore was best at making, Humphrey responded, "They're best at making criminals." He immediately followed up by acknowledging the potentially negative reception of his words, noting, "Yeah, no, that's obviously going to get cut out." The team leadership viewed the comment as a direct violation of expected conduct toward the local fanbase and population.

Also read Baltimore Ravens Deactivate Marlon Humphrey Over City Comments

Coach Minter Cites Remorse and Policy Violation

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter confirmed the deactivation and provided context regarding the team's internal stance on the matter. Minter stated that Humphrey was "very remorseful" regarding his outburst. The coach emphasized the fundamental rule that players "can't say the city you play in and its fans are best at creating criminals." This policy reflects the broader expectation that athletes serve as representatives of the franchise and must uphold a standard of respect for their host city.

Robert Griffin III Condemns the Statement Publicly

Former NFL player Robert Griffin III publicly criticized Humphrey's remarks on X, previously known as Twitter. Griffin praised Baltimore as "an incredible city with a lot of hardworking people who love their team." He asserted that there is "No excuse for Marlon Humphrey saying or feeling that," arguing that such statements hurt the city, the fans, and the team. Griffin used the incident to highlight broader concerns about player media engagement, stating that it is "another example of why active players should not have podcasts during the season."

The incident has drawn immediate attention to the relationship between professional athletes and the communities they inhabit. By removing Humphrey from the upcoming game, the Ravens sent a clear message that disrespecting the city is unacceptable. This move aims to protect the team's reputation and reaffirm its connection to the local Baltimore population.

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Immediate Roster Impact and Future Implications

Humphrey's deactivation means he will not participate in Sunday's game, affecting the Ravens' defensive lineup. The team will need to adjust their roster configuration to account for his absence. While the coach noted Humphrey's remorse, the deactivation serves as a formal reprimand. The situation highlights the heightened scrutiny players face when participating in off-field media projects during the active season.

The controversy also raises questions about the boundaries of free speech for professional athletes. Griffin III's public condemnation adds to the pressure on the NFL and its teams to address such incidents promptly. The Ravens' swift action demonstrates a prioritization of community relations over individual player media engagements. This incident may influence how teams manage player media obligations in the future.

As the team prepares for Sunday's matchup, the focus shifts to filling the void left by Humphrey's deactivation. The defensive unit must adapt to the change in personnel. Meanwhile, the broader conversation about player conduct and community respect continues to evolve within the league.