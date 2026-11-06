Ravens Coach Jesse Minter Must Cede Play Calling Duties: And 3 Other Takeaways From Thursday's Debacle

The Baltimore Ravens will need a full reboot on defense for 2027, and they have truly needed one since losing the AFC Championship Game in 2023, and Thursday

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano looks to throw in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Baltimore Ravens will need a full reboot on defense for 2027, and they have truly needed one since losing the AFC Championship Game in 2023, and Thursday night’s shameful display should be all the data points any reasonable front office would need to start dismembering this roster ahead of next week’s trade deadline. The defense is a joke, allowing over eight yards per play in the first half and free runners all over the middle of the field and no semblance of a pass rush.

Also read Four Things The Ravens Must Do To Upset The Jaguars Thursday

Rookie head coach Jesse Minter looks like a foil for a power-hungry front office, because he is, and pushing out John Harbaugh to hire someone failing miserably as a head coach and a defensive coordinator is quite a trick. Baltimore lost for the fourth straight game, with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano pretending to play quarterback this time; they head to Week 10 with two AFC victories all season and they have become an utterly noncompetitive football entity.

Losing Lamar Jackson for the season isn’t the problem The defense that is stocked with bad football players , Minter has made them worse than they were underMalaki Starks, a supposed difference maker, got destroyed when he actually had to show up in coverage, on a 50-yard TD pass to Parker Washington that made it 17-3 at the end of the first and effective ended this game.

The final was 33-10 at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore has now won three times in its last 12 home games and is 6-9 since last Thanksgiving and has been utterly noncompetitive against winning teams for years. Derrick Henry running the Wild Cat is cute, but Jacoby Brissett, who just lost his job to Gardner Minshew and couldn’t function against the woeful Cowboys defense is fixing nothing.

Advertisement

The Ravens have a lot of time between now and Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to make the decisions that need to be made.. Calais Campbell, 40, is wasting the final year of his career here. Rashod Bateman should have been gone years ago.

DeCosta having the guts to lecture the media and fans on how Marlon Humphrey was a $19M corner and he got picked on immediately in this game and has to be benched for TJ Tampa and they won’t bring in former head coaches to help Minter, then its time to let his “defensive coordinator,” Anthony Weaver, do the job and call the defense. Minter is not anything close to a competent or even barely-functional head coach.

He needs to learn how to have a spine and hold players accountable and establish protocols and standards in practices and games. He can’t be trying to fix a defense he keeps breaking at the same time. Pic a lane, but Minter has been an unquestioned disaster to this point and seems not cut out for this job in way form to this point.

They gave up 223 yards in the first half in the rain, at home, and had an 11% pressure rate with theirmaking no impact, again. This after having Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have perfect passer ratings in the second half against them the previous two weeks, and Deshaun Watson overcoming a 10-point lead in the second half to get DeCosta-ed ion that game.

DeCosta wanted a total puppet after winning the power struggle with Harbaugh after last year’s pathetic season. He got it. The middle of the field was open the entire game and the defense has no soul. Part of the reason Minter is so horribly out of his depth that he can’t command a presence from this team and get them to focus and show attention to detail.

Advertisement

Yeah, not with this crew. They had a silly penalty on a return on special teams to back up Fagnano way deeper than he needed to be. They jumped off sides on a fourth-and-short when this was still a football game to give Jacksonville a big first down.

They had false starts on successive plays in the first half, with veteran tight end Mark Andrews committing the second one – he leads all tight ends in that category and in drop percentage. In a desperate spot to start the second half … we got yet another brutal false start to further compromise a QB who was not ready for this assignment.

But when your most overpaid players are also your worst players, and they are never held to account, thenembarrassed himself and the entire organization with ridiculous play calling Sunday in playing a key role in his quarterback room getting decimated, Doyle finally grasped the severity of the situation Thursday. He was committed to Wild Cat and gimmick plays and throws behind the line of scrimmage.

He leaned heavily into tackle eligible and 13 personnel , trying to bleed the clock and keep this game as close as he could for as long as he could. Made sense, especially with Fagnano’s right ankle heavily taped in the rain. Still wasn’t nearly enough, but at least he tried this time.

Once the Jaguars opened up a 14-point lead Fagnano had to drop back and he was under constant duress and it just got uglier from there. Fagnano is incredibly raw and limited and even with a rudimentary game plan and all that scheming, in a short week he had no chance against this defense. Fagnano was quite poor in the second half.

Brissett will start in primetime for this fallen franchise next. Jason has covered sports professionally for newspapers, websites and broadcast networks since 1996 and have covered the NFL extensively for The Washington Post, CBS Sports and The NFL Network from 2004-2025.