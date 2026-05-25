Ravenloft: Reanimator Artificer Class Introduces Companion and Powerful Spells

The upcoming Ravenloft book for the 5th Edition TTRPG introduces a new spellcasting class called the Reanimator Artificer, which builds on the base Artificer class and explores the macabre world of necromancy.

The Reanimator Artificer , a spellcasting class tied to the larger Artificer core class's magical item tinkering, is making a comeback in the upcoming Ravenloft book with notable changes and additions.

This subclass offers a gruesome, horror-themed view of necromancy, and a companion that can be controlled and resurrected for combat. The Reanimator gains access to potent arcana, including False Life, Spare the Dying, Blight, Death Ward, and Lightning Bolt. The subclass also excels in buffing allies, as it can be used as a conduit for the player's magic, granting additional damage to necromancy or evocation spells if their reanimated ally is nearby.

The companion's attributes and abilities improve as the player levels, adding even more utility and synergy to the build





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Reanimator Artificer TTRPG Ravenloft Necromancy Companion Sword & Planet Games

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two More NBA Draft Prospects Withdraw from 2026 Class Ahead of DeadlineA pair of guards removed their names from the 2026 NBA Draft class as the withdraw deadline approaches.

Read more »

Cocaine Addiction: A Middle-Class Crisis and the Struggle to Keep Up AppearancesMarissa Smith, a woman living mortgage-free in Essex, speaks about her struggle with cocaine addiction after moving into a new relationship. She describes the drug as offering an escape from the pressures of motherhood and keeping up appearances. However, the consequences are severe, leading to feelings of anxiety, shame, and exhaustion.

Read more »

J.J. Arrington, Alex Morgan, Missy Franklin Top Cal Athletics Hall of Fame ClassThe 2026 Cal Athletics Hall of Fame induction class includes nine accomplished men and women from seven sports. This is a strong class, headlined by women’s so

Read more »

Colorado Elevates Recruiting Class With Amir Jones AdditionThe Colorado Buffaloes are down to one known roster slot to fill after guard Amir Jones announced his commitment to Tad Boyle’s squad on Thursday. Jones is the

Read more »