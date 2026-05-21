Raven-Symoné Resurfaces and Expressed Views on Bill Cosby Allegations

Read the news to learn about Raven-Symoné's successful career, involvement in high-profile movies and TV shows, and the controversy surrounding her comments on Bill Cosby's alleged sexual misconduct allegations.

Raven-Symoné resurfaced to speak at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 51st Annual Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, clad in a black pantsuit over a white blouse and patent leather Prada loafers.

Formerly known for her role as Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show, she also mentioned her involvement in a few successful movies, such as Dr. Doolittle, Dr. Doolittle 2, The Princess Diaries, and her role as psychic teen-turned-fashion designer Raven Baxter in the TV show That's So Raven. She expressed her views on separating the creator from the creation when it comes to Bill Cosby and the numerous sexual assault allegations made against him.

She also starred in the TV show Raven's Home as the main character, Raven Baxter, and played a mystery role in the upcoming action comedy movie Stop! That! Train! alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and a cast of drag queens. She celebrated six years of wedded bliss with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, on June 18, 2023





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Raven-Symoné Gracie Awards Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Allegations That's So Raven Stop! That! Train! Orange Is The New Black

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