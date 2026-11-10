Raven Gates Says Son Max Has Severe Speech Delay and Hyperlexia

Raven Gates says her youngest son Max has a severe speech delay and hyperlexia, and that he is progressing in speech with therapy and communication support.

Raven Gates, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, is opening up about her youngest son, Max, and his significant language delay. Gates, 35, explained on the Friday, November 6 episode of a podcast that Max's hyperlexia is changing as he gets older. She described the delay as far more than minor, saying it is a severe speech delay.

Gates and her husband, Adam Gottschalk, 36, have spent recent years navigating Max's diagnosis and therapy. The couple met in 2017 while filming season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, and they tied the knot in April 2021. They announced the arrival of their first child via social media in January 2022.

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How the Speech Delay Was First Noticed

Gates and Gottschalk first noticed Max's delay around the time he turned 2 years old. Gates said that at that age, Max wasn't saying much and did not respond when someone called his name.

After those early signs, the family began seeing a slew of professionals. Gates said the specialists they consulted all came to different conclusions, which made the search for answers more complicated for the couple.

Diagnosis Steps and Autism Evaluation Plans

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have not yet tested Max for autism, following the recommendation of one professional. Gates said the couple expects to have him evaluated in the coming months, and she is confident they will get a diagnosis once he is tested.

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Gates said she considers Max to be low level on the spectrum, while also stressing that she is not a doctor. Her comments reflect a parent's perspective rather than a clinical assessment, and the family is relying on professional guidance for the next steps.

For now, Gates shared that Max has been diagnosed with hyperlexia. She explained that the condition means he can read, spell, and count at a very young age, and that he is now adding and subtracting.

Hyperlexia, Speech Therapy and Communication Tools

Max has been diagnosed with hyperlexia, a condition that allows him to read and spell well before most children his age. Gates called her son really, really brilliant, while noting that his skills are uneven across language areas.

The main challenge is flexible language. Gates said that when someone asks Max how he is, she is not sure he understands the question, which is a key difference the family works on with professionals.

Max works with a one-on-one speech therapist and also attends a group class at a communication disorder center. Gates described an AAC device as similar to an iPad with different letters and numbers on it, which helps Max learn to communicate more efficiently.

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Gates also described how Max learns language in whole chunks, phrases, or scripts rather than building it one single word at a time. She said he knows a phrase in context but does not know how to change it, such as switching come on mama to come on daddy.

Raven Gates on Parenting Mindset and Prayer Shift

Raven Gates said her prayers have changed from asking for a full healing to asking for guidance as a mother. Six months ago, she said she was praying for God to completely heal Max and give him speech, but she now asks for direction in raising each child.

Gates said she had an epiphany about her earlier prayers. She asked herself how she could pray for her son's brilliance to go away, and whether he could add, subtract, and read at the age of two if he were not going through what he is going through.

Gates said she has learned to embrace all of who Max is instead of praying that he would someday be normal. She described her focus as trying to figure out how he learns, and she said she has to crack into his brain a little bit to understand him.

Gates shared a back-to-school video reel on Instagram on Wednesday, August 27, showing the first day of school. She said she cried after dropping off her sons, Gates, 3, and Max, 2, at preschool, which she described as a moment that felt just like any other parent's.

Gates said Max is now progressing in speech, and the family has a great outlook on the future based on the guidance of professionals. She concluded that they do believe Max will have flexible language, but that people will know he is different.