Luar's Raul Lopez transforms Off-White's iconic Jitney bag in the 10x10 Icons Reimagined project, blending bold design, textures, and homage to Virgil Abloh.

created a Jitney bag called the One-to-Many, a reinterpretation of the traditional carryall now conceived as a single object created with multiple elements. In this version, four miniatureIn addition to this hero product, Luar also created four other silhouettes — the Jitney Daughters.

They include the Jitney Baby Top Handle, Jitney Baby Shoulder Bag, Jitney Micro Crossbody and Binder Wallet on Chain.

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“I wanted the nonsensical to make sense,” Luar said. “I wanted to celebrate this icon with courage and disruption in mind. And for the design of this bag to reflect its journey from its origins into something new, just as the Jitney represents movement and evolution. By playing with shape, size, texture and color, the bag becomes a conversation between Off-White’s past and the future it continues to evolve into.

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”The collection is offered in black in Off-White’s signature glossy Zeus leather, and in electric blue calfskin pony hair that pays homage to the latetapped 10 creatives to reinterpret 10 of the brand’s most-recognized products. The project was announced in March and the brand displayed the products at anThe first drop, Ava Nirui’s reworking of the Off-White T-shirt, was introduced at the same time. Nirui is a New York-based creative director, writer, photographer and stylist.

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