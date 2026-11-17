Mater Dei announced Tuesday that Raul Lara is out as head football coach after two seasons, including an undefeated national championship in 2024 and an 8-3 record in 2025. Randy Wright has been named interim coach.

Mater Dei High School announced on Tuesday that head football coach Raul Lara will no longer lead the program, describing the parting as a mutual agreement.

The move comes after the Monarchs finished the 2025 season with an 8-3 record and a 45-15 loss to Corona Centennial in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals last Friday. Randy Wright has been appointed interim head coach while the school searches for a permanent replacement.

Also read Sierra Canyon volleyball gets another shot at Mater Dei

Raul Lara's Undefeated First Year Success

Lara joined Mater Dei in 2024 and led the Monarchs to an undefeated 13-0 season, capturing Trinity League, CIF Southern Section Division 1, CIF State Open Division and National Championships in his first year. In three seasons, his overall record was 29-6, including the 13-0 mark in 2024. The school released a statement thanking Lara for his service and wishing him well in future endeavors.

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We thank Coach Lara for his service to Mater Dei High School and his contributions to our football program, said President Michael Brennan in the statement. Lara was brought in by Brennan to provide discipline to a program that had gotten into trouble under veteran coach Bruce Rollinson. Rollinson retired after the 2022 season after 33 years from 1989 to 2022.

Assistant Frank McManus succeeded Rollinson and immediately won a Southern Section Division 1 and Open Division state championships in 2023, but Brennan knew Lara from their days together at St. Anthony. Lara was chosen to be almost a CEO, letting assistants do the coaching and direct a group of players that were among the most talented around.

Talent Rich Roster Amid Program Struggles

The 2024 team featured tight end Mark Bowman (USC), running back Jordon Davison (Oregon), receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (USC), defensive back Cory Lavender (UCLA) and many other scholarship players. 29-6 and you get fired, Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan said. I feel bad for him. One warning sign for Lara was the collapse of lower level football at Mater Dei. The school used to have powerful freshman teams.

There was a lack of freshman players to play a full schedule. There had been rumors for weeks that Lara's job was in jeopardy. During the season, Randy Wright took over play-calling duties. Also a football alumnus had been gauging interest from other coaches in case the job opened.

Mater Dei appeared to overcome adversity with wins over Corona Centennial and St. John Bosco this season, earning a No. 3 seed for the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. But a 45-15 opening round loss to the Huskies ended their season and ended Lara's brief Mater Dei career. The Monarchs also suffered a 25-8 loss to Bishop Gorman from Nevada while going 4-1 in the Trinity League with a 14-7 loss to reigning CIF Division 1 Champion Santa Margarita.

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Quarterback Rotations Defined Trying Season

Through their trying year, Mater Dei rotated between three different quarterbacks last season and eventually stuck with freshman Paytyn Guess. According to MaxPreps, Guess played in 11 games this season and completed 73 of 125 passes for 1,108 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. According to Steve Fryer of The Orange County Register, Guess was replaced in Friday's game against Centennial with senior Cameron Polley.

Mater Dei, the only high school to produce three Heisman Trophy winners in the country, came crashing to Earth two years after the undefeated season. Nevertheless, it appears the expectations are sky high. Lara's departure comes after he replaced Frank McManus, who coached there for only one year in 2023. Asked if he'd be a Mater Dei candidate, Logan laughed.

Potential Coaches Replace Departing Lara

No, all I'm worried about is Friday night, he said, referring to the Huskies' Division 1 semifinal game against unbeaten Sierra Canyon. Two obvious candidates to replace Lara would be Santa Margarita's offensive and defensive coordinators, Lenny Vandermade and Steve Fifita. Vandermade, a Mater Dei grad, has been turned down before by the Monarchs.

Fifita, the mastermind behind Santa Margarita's rise to prominence on the defensive side under head coach Carson Palmer, might be more interested in a return to college coaching if he left the Eagles. On Oct. 30, Lara was doing what he does best in addressing his team afterward. It wasn't about the win - it was about teaching a life lesson. Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.