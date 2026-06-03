Rattlesnake Infestation Plagues Set of 'Dutton Ranch' Filming in Texas

Stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reveal that thousands of rattlesnakes infested the Texas filming locations for the hit Paramount+ series Dutton Ranch, presenting a major challenge for production as the show relocated from Montana to South Texas.

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly , stars of the new Paramount+ series Dutton Ranch , disclosed that the Texas filming locations for the show were heavily infested with thousands of rattlesnakes.

The series, which has quickly become one of the platform's most popular new releases, relocates the iconic Dutton family narrative from the familiar, sweeping landscapes of Montana to the rugged terrain of South Texas. This shift sees Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler establishing their lives and running the fictional Rio Paloma ranch, where they confront not only new rivalries and personal challenges but also the very real threat of venomous reptiles on set.

The production faced significant natural obstacles, with cast and crew needing to remain constantly vigilant during filming due to the high snake population in the region. This unforeseen complication added an extra layer of difficulty and authenticity to the series' portrayal of frontier life and the harsh realities of ranch ownership in the Southwest





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Dutton Ranch Paramount+ Yellowstone Taylor Sheridan Rattlesnakes Texas Filming Cole Hauser Kelly Reilly Beth Dutton Rip Wheeler Production Challenges Ranch Series

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