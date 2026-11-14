Ratepayers on the hook for $1.7 billion unpaid bill for Kincade, Dixie fires, regulatory judge decides

A regulatory law judge found ratepayers, not PG&E, should pay all outstanding costs from the 2019 Kincade Fire and 2021 Dixie Fire.

The utility, according to the ruling, is entitled to presumption of operating its system reasonably, under a 2019 law, having been issued a wildfire safety certificate.

A regulatory law judge found ratepayers, not PG&E, should pay all outstanding costs from the 2019 Kincade Fire and 2021 Dixie Fire. If the proposed decision issued Friday is approved, the total bill for ratepayers would be $1.7 billion, on top of funds PG&E previously tapped from the state’s wildfire fund. The utility, according to the ruling, is entitled to presumption of operating its system reasonably, under a 2019 law, having been issued a wildfire safety certificate.

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“PG&E’s conduct related to the ignition of the Kincade and Dixie Fires is presumed to have been reasonable , and no party to the proceeding has created a serious doubt as to the reasonableness of PG&E’s conduct leading up to the fires. ” Ratepayer advocates had argued hard against the burden fallen to ratepayers, but the judge determined they failed to show the utility broke the law, violated commission standards or could prove that another utility would have acted differently in a similar situation.

The ruling Friday marks the first decision under state Assembly Bill 1054. The bill, passed amid PG&E’s bankruptcy, allows utilities to tap a ratepayer-utility financed wildfire cost recovery fund to offset costs - and charge the customers for the rest, subject to review of whether the utility acted prudently. In a recent hearing, PG&E’s President Carla Peterman argued the utility’s wildfire certification entitled it to the presumption that it acted prudently in addressing both blazes.

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She said ratepayer advocates failed to provide any evidence to merit serious doubts existed about its conduct. Brad Chapin's sexual assault complaint against Manny Yekutiel went unanswered for months because of an unmonitored inbox at the SF Democratic PartyPeterman also argued that denying full cost recovery would have undermined the law’s intent and put the company’s financing capabilities at risk. That, she said, could further increase customers’ costs.

PG&E attorney Henry Weissmann said ratepayer advocates had simply offered opinions as to what PG&E could have done differently, never showing the utility's practices were substandard in any way. Attorneys for the state’s ratepayer advocates arm argued that the utility was found to have violated regulations by the commission’s safety arm.

Specifically arguing PG&E’s managers failed to shut off the power line despite warning signs hours earlier in the Feather River Canyon - where the Dixie Fire started on July 13, 2021. At minimum, they argued, PG&E should have shut off the still live line by midday. Instead, the line stayed live for several more hours, until a technician could reach the site.

By the time the technician arrived, the fire had started to burn in a remote butte county location where a tree had fallen on the line. The utility said its control-room operators didn’t see anything indicating a dangerous condition and handled the incident correctly under company policy - dispatching a technician and monitoring electrical data that showed nothing serious. According to PG&E, that troubleshooter was delayed in accessing the site because a bridge was shut down for maintenance work.

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In the Kincade fire in Sonoma County, ratepayer advocates argued PG&E left part of an unused high-power transmission line dangling, and live, for years before it ultimately sparked the fire that forced mass evacuations in Sonoma County. Attorneys for Cal Advocates, the ratepayer arm of the commission, argued the utility shouldn’t have just left the dangling equipment in place for more than a decade, without doing a formal risk assessment.

The equipment had been left in place to make it easier to restore power to the nearby mothballed geothermal facility, if needed. The judges’ decision now goes to the CPUC for a final ruling. If it holds the utility would be clear to raise rates to meet the remaining debt owed for recovery in the two fires.