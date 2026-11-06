Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble Shutdown: End Date and Server Closures

Oh Bibi Studios confirms Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble will cease operations in 2027. The mobile game shuts down servers permanently after its soft launch period ends.

Oh Bibi Studios has officially announced the permanent closure of Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, ending development and support for the mobile title. The studio revealed the decision on its official website on Friday, confirming that the game will not proceed with its planned global release. This shutdown affects the free-to-play arena shooter, which was initially developed for both Android and iOS platforms. The announcement marks the end of the project's lifecycle, preventing any new downloads once the final removal date arrives.

Shutdown Timeline and Removal Dates

The game will be completely removed from both the App Store and Google Play Store on November 21, 2026. This removal ensures that no new players can download or install the title after this date. Existing players who currently have the application on their devices will retain access for a limited period. The final content update for the game arrives on the day of the announcement, serving as the last major patch before the end of support.

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Server Closures and Multiplayer Availability

The game's servers are scheduled to shut down completely on May 1, 2027. Until this specific date, all multiplayer modes, competitive features, and matchmaking systems will remain fully operational for registered users. Oh Bibi Studios stated that the title will remain available to existing players throughout this period. This timeline provides a significant window for the current user base to continue engaging with the game's mechanics before the final blackout.

In-Game Content and Pass Updates

The November update will distribute pre-registration rewards to eligible players through their in-game inbox. The Qwark Pass seasons will continue running normally until the servers close. Additionally, the Super Pass will become free, with its content accessible through standard gameplay mechanics. All in-app purchases have been disabled immediately to prevent any new spending. Players can still earn and spend their existing in-game currency on characters, cosmetics, and upgrades until the servers close.

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Development History and Publisher Context

The news follows the developers' announcement in July that mobile pre-registration had opened ahead of the planned global launch. However, the cancellation means the game will never reach its intended worldwide audience. The title never received a worldwide release and remained available through a soft launch in select territories. These regions included Canada, the Nordics, France, and parts of Asia, limiting its initial exposure significantly.

Impact on Other Titles and Services

The closure of Ranger Rumble will not impact other Ratchet & Clank games or broader PlayStation services. Oh Bibi Studios developed the game in collaboration with Insomniac Games, while Sony Interactive Entertainment published it under the PlayStation Studios label. Manoj Chekkilla, an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, noted the significance of this closure in the mobile gaming sector. The studio's decision marks the end of this specific entry in the franchise's mobile portfolio.