Insomniac Games' 2002 classic Ratchet & Clank is confirmed for the PlayStation Plus Premium Classics Catalog in December, offering subscribers access to the beloved action platformer.

The original 2002 action platformer Ratchet & Clank is set to arrive in the PlayStation Plus Premium Classics Catalog in December. Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed this addition to its subscription service, allowing current subscribers to experience the landmark title that launched one of the console maker's most enduring franchises. The game will be available exclusively to Premium tier members, granting them digital access without the need for individual purchases.

Ratchet & Clank Inclusion Details

Sony made the initial announcement regarding this title during its September State of Play presentation, confirming that the Insomniac Games-developed platformer would join the digital library later in 2026. With December representing the final month of the calendar year, the timing has now solidified, providing a concrete release window for enthusiasts awaiting the addition. While the specific calendar date remains unverified by Sony, the inclusion in the December update is now considered a confirmed event for eligible subscribers.

Also read PlayStation Network plagued with service disruptions as gamers await GTA 6 release

This title will not appear in the monthly selections for the PlayStation Plus Essential tier, which provides a rotating selection of standard games to all paid members. Instead, its placement in the Classics Catalog means that only those holding the highest tier of the subscription service can access the game. This distinction highlights the value proposition of the Premium plan, which focuses on preserving and distributing historical gaming assets from the company's extensive archives.

Gameplay and Historical Context

Originally released on the PlayStation 2 on June 29, 2002, Ratchet & Clank introduced millions of players to a unique universe filled with intergalactic adventure. The narrative follows Ratchet, a young mechanic who becomes entangled in a cosmic crisis after encountering Clank, a small robot bearing a dire warning. The primary antagonist, Chairman Drek, intends to construct a new home for his population by extracting components from other inhabited planets, thereby causing widespread destruction.

Advertisement

The gameplay loop offers a diverse mix of mechanics that defined the early two-dimensional and three-dimensional hybrid era of console gaming. Players navigate through complex environments utilizing platforming skills, engage in tactical puzzle-solving, participate in racing segments, and execute combat sequences. The combat system is particularly notable for its variety, allowing Ratchet to utilize a wrench initially before unlocking an extensive arsenal of futuristic weaponry and gadgets obtained from enemy drops.

Collecting nuts and bolts serves as the primary currency mechanism within the game, enabling players to visit vendor shops to repair gear or purchase ammunition. This economy encourages exploration and thorough completion of levels, as collecting sufficient resources is often necessary to upgrade weapons or unlock new abilities. The balance between these elements creates a cohesive experience that rewards both skill and attention to detail.

Critical Reception and Player Impact

Upon its launch, Ratchet & Clank received overwhelming praise from critics and fans alike, establishing a strong foundation for future sequels. The game holds an 88 Metascore based on 43 critic reviews, reflecting a consensus that the title successfully blended humor, story, and engaging mechanics. The Official U.S. PlayStation Magazine awarded the game a perfect 10/10 score, citing its innovative approach to the third-person shooter and platformer genres.

For players who did not own a PlayStation 2 during the original release, this December addition provides a crucial opportunity to understand the origins of a major modern franchise. The Classics Catalog serves as an educational tool for new gamers, allowing them to witness the roots of series that continue to evolve on contemporary hardware. This access ensures that the legacy of Insomniac Games' early work remains integral to the PlayStation ecosystem.

Advertisement

Sony has not yet published the full lineup of titles accompanying this December update, leaving players anticipating further announcements. The exact release date within the month is also pending official confirmation from the publisher. Subscribers are advised to monitor official Sony channels for updates regarding the precise launch time and any additional titles that may be included in this seasonal catalog refresh.